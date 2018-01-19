Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Gukurahundi can not be wished away - Chief Ndiweni

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni has reiterated that Gukurahundi is a Genocide and those that wish it away and don't want it to be discussed or solved are wasting their time and are brewing hatred in the nation.

Speaking to Matabeleland Institute for Human Rights MIHR, Chief Ndiweni said "this matter is a clear definition and there is no question about it."

Chief Ndiweni further reiterated that "it serves no purposes whatsoever for either the government of the day or the international community to pretend that Gukurahundi has not happened. We have learnt so tragically from other African countries that if you ignore the people's cry the only outlet they will have at a future date is a violent one and we don't want to go that particular route…"

The chief further called on the government and the international community to take the Gukurahundi issue serious if Zimbabwe is to go forward and advised that "those that wish not to discuss it or to bring it to the table they are living on a fool's paradise as this matter is real, there are survivors and mass graves to prove it."

Chief Ndiweni is the son to the late Chief Khayisa Ndiweni who in his lifetime openly spoke for Gukurahundi genocide justice.

The Gukurahundi genocide happened in Matabeleland between 1983 - 1987 and was perpetrated by the government sponsored 5th Brigade sectarian army that was trained by the North Koreans in 1981.

The brigade committed mass atrocities in Matabeleland and Midlands provinces and the government of Zimbabwe has refused to deal with the issue publicly serve for Robert Mugabe having acknowledged the issue as a 'moment of madness' in 1999.

The new president OF Zimbabwe is also directly linked to the genocide as there are documented media accounts of him ordering the brigade to exterminate the people of Matabeleland using 'DDT' an insecticide. It has been hoped that he will commit to address the issue but since he came to office he has evaded the issue serve to pronounce that 'let by-gones be by-gones'.

President Mnangagwa's adviser, Chris Mutsvangwa has appeared on BBC saying Gukurahundi is in the history and should not be revived because it is retrogressive.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Iphone6 on sale

Dixon battery on sale

On sale is vauxhall astra mini van

turbo chargers

Chev cruise on sale

Vw lt 35 / sprinter oil pump

To rent is 3 bedroom house

Range rover on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Help Orphans live better lives…

16 mins ago | 11 Views

Former President not missed at all

56 mins ago | 602 Views

Mr Ugly sues Apama over prizes

1 hr ago | 427 Views

Investment policy must be reviewed

2 hrs ago | 221 Views

Discord hits MDC Alliance

2 hrs ago | 637 Views

Confusion in ailing Tsvangiri's party over his lieutenants' roles

2 hrs ago | 588 Views

Tsvangarai aide tells Welshman Ncube to 'shut up, mind his own business'

2 hrs ago | 1586 Views

Grace Mugabe had gone mad, says Mnangagwa

2 hrs ago | 2921 Views

Call for Mnangagwa to be president to white farmer & vendor too

4 hrs ago | 1605 Views

She turned him down free touristic, free boarding in Germany: NUST Professor insults her hard!

4 hrs ago | 2327 Views

MDC Alliance extends olive branch to Mujuru, Mangoma

4 hrs ago | 1118 Views

'Auxillia Mnangagwa must not compete with president'

4 hrs ago | 2368 Views

Youth meet Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 697 Views

'Bennett will be remembered for looting diamonds'

5 hrs ago | 2504 Views

PHOTOS: MDC-T acting President Mudzuri observes BVR process in Goromonzi

5 hrs ago | 736 Views

Female 'rapists' resurface

5 hrs ago | 1402 Views

White farmers fight eviction

5 hrs ago | 957 Views

Mnangagwa faces internal revolt over polls

5 hrs ago | 1061 Views

White farmer in bid to get back farm

5 hrs ago | 603 Views

Gukurahundi diaries of ucuku olwenziwa ngopasi

5 hrs ago | 807 Views

Khupe, Mudzuri and Chamisa - who will take the MDC-T presidency?

5 hrs ago | 287 Views

Majaivana for SA debut show

5 hrs ago | 375 Views

Claims and counter claims to power in MDC-T

5 hrs ago | 192 Views

Ex-Warriors star 'held at gunpoint’

5 hrs ago | 916 Views

Chamisa tears into Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 1350 Views

Ministries, govt departments face eviction

5 hrs ago | 409 Views

Major shake-up looming in CIO

5 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Remember coup that was not a coup, now bribe that is not a bribe next is rigged 'free elections'

5 hrs ago | 386 Views

After bribing the Chiefs, Mnangagwa bribes Tsvangirai - proof promise of free elections is hot air

5 hrs ago | 776 Views

No to ruthless eviction of illegal traders from the streets - NPP

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

G40 members defect to Mujuru

6 hrs ago | 2045 Views

Mzembi 'to remain loyal to Zanu-PF despite expulsion'

6 hrs ago | 664 Views

No to rushed polls, Mnangagwa told

6 hrs ago | 1710 Views

Zanu-PF to select new regalia design ahead of elections

6 hrs ago | 624 Views

ZSE stocks continue to fall unabated

6 hrs ago | 293 Views

'No more G40 purges'

7 hrs ago | 537 Views

Licence plates fees to be cut by half

7 hrs ago | 1206 Views

Zanu-PF to hold provincial elections

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Ndebele king sends envoy to Zulu king

7 hrs ago | 626 Views

Man drags 'thieving' prostitute to court

7 hrs ago | 418 Views

'140% rise in market capitalisation fuels inflation growth'

7 hrs ago | 160 Views

Mnangagwa leads high-powered delegation to Davos

7 hrs ago | 689 Views

Kwese TV cancels ties with Dr Dish, impasse heading for courts

7 hrs ago | 502 Views

ZITF foreign interest increases

7 hrs ago | 111 Views

Zesa imports 11 000 faulty meters

7 hrs ago | 271 Views

Bulawayo Bomber 'super fit'

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Chiefs unapologetic about cars, says Charumbira

7 hrs ago | 423 Views

Women break into house, stay for 6 months

7 hrs ago | 618 Views

'Shoot to kill,' says Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 612 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days