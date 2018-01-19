Soldiers causing 'terror, havoc' in Nkayi

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

The members of the Zimbabwe National Army have been accused of abusing villagers in Nkayi ahead of this year's elections.According to sources from Nkayi people are already being abused by soldiers to coerce them into voting for the ruling party."Nkayi North electorate is being terrorized by Zimbabwe Soldiers who have already spearheaded the campaigns for Zanu PF," said the source."The soldiers are now two weeks in Nkayi and are currently camped at Gwelutshena. So far terror and havoc have already occurred according to reliable source to an extent that police force within that area are dancing the same tune of soldiers."The source said there are 4 pairs of soldiers who are using 4 motor bikes and have operated in ward 3, 4, 5, and ward 6."Due to serious human rights abuse taking place many opposition party members might be abducted or even killed so as to suit Zanu PF strategies," said the source.