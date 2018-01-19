Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A villager in Bubi Matabeleland North has said since the time when intruders from Shurugwi invaded their area to exploit mineral resources the community members have never known peace."Since the arrival of the Shona hooligans in the Matebele soil in Bubi there hasn't been rest. All the way from Shurugwi the undisciplined illegal miners arrived accompanied by machetes, knifes & swords with the help of ZRP and Army. They came following the nationally known gold claims which are under John Muer. From their arrival it is estimated that they have caused more than 20 murders most of these could not be clarified as they throw the deceased in the deep shafts that are known as impisi or empisini," said the villager who preferred anonymity."They go down underground and harass other residents of Bubi and take their ore by force as there is one way to survive their wrath. It is either you are forced to flee or you surrender without a fight. They have underestimated the Mthwakazi people such that they have brought the fight from the mines to their door steps, this is witnessed by the merciless attack they unleashed in the middle of the inyathi business centre famously known as KoMahamba at Senco night club."The villager said this left more than 15 casualties with the on-leave solider Martin Khabo left fighting for his life at Mpilo hospital."Arrests were said to be made but this leaves untrust in the community as to how genuine the arrests were? Lest we forget the police is also part of these bloody dirty war monger activities. A few days ago a few police officers of the ZRP where arrested as they were found in the act of looting the gold from these controversial claims,""This disregard for the locals existence by the Shurugwi hooligans saw a deadly attack on the Shurugwis at Badala just a few days after their attack at Mahamba. They arrived at Tshux drinking spot caring machetes as they usually do but alas the day was not theirs the locals attacked the Shurugwi hooligans and left one for dead. "We will resort to mob justice if the relevant authorities are failing to contain these people" the villager said.He said for these past few days 15 of these Shona people raped a lady who they had offered a lift from Durban mine where they have gained dominance and supremacy."They all raped her and left her also fighting for her life at Impilo hospital. As if that was not enough they also a few days back attacked a caretaker at queens area and cut off her private parts. In Matabeleland we have three army barracks but they are failing to dispatch just one troop to deal with these people. To any one that have seen these events unfold they will tell you that this is just an continuation of the genocide atrocities that the Shona people once unleashed on the Mthwakazi people," he said."This leaves the community perplexed as to what the leadership is planning about this whole series of events? All they do is, deny and this has left the writing clear on the wall that the Mthwakazi people are not regarded as anything in this land. Up to date raids and attacks still continue to rob people of their belongings and they remain untouched, what is the fate of the Bubi people under the circumstances?""We understand that police officers are also going around intimidating locals. That must stop. This is a true report of what is happening in Bubi District and specifically Nyathi mining area as reported by Mlamleli Ngwenya MRP Youth district chairperson for Bubi district."