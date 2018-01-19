Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Shurugwi hooligans causing havoc in Bubi

by Stephen Jakes
5 hrs ago | Views
A villager in Bubi Matabeleland North has said since the time when intruders from Shurugwi invaded their area to exploit mineral resources the community members have never known peace.

"Since the arrival of the Shona hooligans in the Matebele soil in Bubi there hasn't been rest. All the way from Shurugwi the undisciplined illegal miners arrived accompanied by machetes, knifes & swords with the help of ZRP and Army. They came following the nationally known gold claims which are under John Muer. From their arrival it is estimated that they have caused more than 20 murders most of these could not be clarified as they throw the deceased in the deep shafts that are known as impisi or empisini," said the villager who preferred anonymity.

"They go down underground and harass other residents of Bubi and take their ore by force as there is one way to survive their wrath. It is either you are forced to flee or you surrender without a fight. They have underestimated the Mthwakazi people such that they have brought the fight from the mines to their door steps, this is witnessed by the merciless attack they unleashed in the middle of the inyathi business centre famously known as KoMahamba at Senco night club."

The villager said this left more than 15 casualties with the on-leave solider Martin Khabo left fighting for his life at Mpilo hospital.

"Arrests were said to be made but this leaves untrust in the community as to how genuine the arrests were? Lest we forget the police is also part of these bloody dirty war monger activities. A few days ago a few police officers of the ZRP where arrested as they were found in the act of looting the gold from these controversial claims,"

"This disregard for the locals existence by the Shurugwi hooligans saw a deadly attack on the Shurugwis at Badala just a few days after their attack at Mahamba. They arrived at Tshux drinking spot caring machetes as they usually do but alas the day was not theirs the locals attacked the Shurugwi hooligans and left one for dead. "We will resort to mob justice if the relevant authorities are failing to contain these people" the villager said.

He said for these past few days 15 of these Shona people raped a lady who they had offered a lift from Durban mine where they have gained dominance and supremacy.

"They all raped her and left her also fighting for her life at Impilo hospital. As if that was not enough they also a few days back attacked a caretaker at queens area and cut off her private parts. In Matabeleland we have three army barracks but they are failing to dispatch just one troop to deal with these people. To any one that have seen these events unfold they will tell you that this is just an continuation of the genocide atrocities that the Shona people once unleashed on the Mthwakazi people," he said.

"This leaves the community perplexed as to what the leadership is planning about this whole series of events? All they do is, deny and this has left the writing clear on the wall that the Mthwakazi people are not regarded as anything in this land. Up to date raids and attacks still continue to rob people of their belongings and they remain untouched, what is the fate of the Bubi people under the circumstances?"

"We understand that police officers are also going around intimidating locals. That must stop. This is a true report of what is happening in Bubi District and specifically Nyathi mining area as reported by Mlamleli Ngwenya MRP Youth district chairperson for Bubi district."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

3 bedroomed bellevue walled and gated

Mercedes sprinter door handles

Ufic damofalls thursday zone services with pastors n & p dzimbanhete.

Neat student accommodation available


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Junta must be held responsible for voter serial numbers scandal - Jonathan Moyo

22 mins ago | 187 Views

Jonathan Moyo says no better example of regime change than a #Coup

24 mins ago | 172 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD must be revoked

28 mins ago | 211 Views

Mnangagwa is respecting Gukurahundi victims - 20 000 victims was just an estimate I came up with

34 mins ago | 307 Views

MDC Alliance lines up second rally in Mutare

2 hrs ago | 438 Views

Zimbabwe's 'Top 100 A level school for 2017 Candidates'

2 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Davos missed one crucial aspect on Zimbabwe - Who really is in charge?

2 hrs ago | 953 Views

Zanu over-exaggerating its role in the struggle

2 hrs ago | 752 Views

Chamisa should mind his business

3 hrs ago | 1944 Views

Tsvangirai situation now too desperate

3 hrs ago | 4296 Views

Mnangagwa weaker than Mugabe

3 hrs ago | 1914 Views

Security concerns over Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 5124 Views

Zimra officers live in fear

4 hrs ago | 2103 Views

Britain's StanChart bails out Zimbabwe govt

4 hrs ago | 2162 Views

External auditors to probe ZRP scam

4 hrs ago | 1307 Views

White farmer pleads for Mnangagwa intervention

4 hrs ago | 1157 Views

Chiyangwa's legitimacy crisis

4 hrs ago | 1039 Views

Mnangagwa commended for fighting corruption

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Davos a wasted opportunity, says Biti

4 hrs ago | 1909 Views

Curing the Zimbabwe coup: Polls or transitional govt?

4 hrs ago | 607 Views

MLO saddened by the passing on of Rev Ruben Mabhena

5 hrs ago | 390 Views

Keep Moving Forward

5 hrs ago | 329 Views

If Mnangagwa addresses Gukurahundi and economy, his intentions will not be doubted

5 hrs ago | 762 Views

China, Zimbabwe political elites plundering diamond wealth?

5 hrs ago | 752 Views

MDC condemns soldiers' untoward behaviour in Nkayi

5 hrs ago | 650 Views

MDC mourns death of Lutho Tapela

6 hrs ago | 785 Views

Zimbabwean man stabbed in bar brawl in Botswana

6 hrs ago | 754 Views

Makarau to be replaced by female judge

6 hrs ago | 1188 Views

War vets reach out of Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 3486 Views

Zimbabwe strikes World Bank deal

6 hrs ago | 1644 Views

Mugabe gets 7-day ultimatum

6 hrs ago | 2587 Views

Tsvangirai's health deteriorates

6 hrs ago | 5428 Views

Zimbabwe coup general in health scare

6 hrs ago | 4228 Views

Mugabe ordered off farm

6 hrs ago | 1598 Views

Mnangagwa admits to State-sanctioned genocide

6 hrs ago | 825 Views

Chinotimba to be expelled from Zanu-PF?

6 hrs ago | 2581 Views

Mnangagwa speaks on local currency

6 hrs ago | 1708 Views

Moyo beats up, sodomises 'snitch' workmate

6 hrs ago | 684 Views

Cops in nasty brawl over gold mine security

6 hrs ago | 336 Views

Britain scaling up its re-engagement with Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 528 Views

Madinda turns Bosso to old ways

6 hrs ago | 492 Views

Woman demands pictures from ex-hubby

6 hrs ago | 587 Views

'No more affidavit case withdrawals'

6 hrs ago | 466 Views

Teacher fatally stabbed

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

Chipanga is back!

6 hrs ago | 841 Views

Zacc official grilled over selective arrests

6 hrs ago | 424 Views

IMF meets Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 364 Views

40% of Matabeleland children do not have birth certificates

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

Family mired in witchcraft storm

6 hrs ago | 333 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days