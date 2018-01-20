Latest News Editor's Choice


Mohadi talks unity

by Staff Reporter
5 hrs ago
A party was recently held in Gwanda to celebrate the appointment of Kembo Mohadi as Vice-President of the ruling party, Zanu-PF and the Republic of Zimbabwe.

Mohadi is also responsible for the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio.

He was sworn in on December 28, 2017.

He is a man of impeccable liberation war credentials who was kicked out of school at a tender age after which he left the country to undergo military training. He has served his country in various capacities since 1980 until he was appointed vice-president.

He is a deeply respectable figure who has excelled in whatever assignment he has been given.

As minister responsible for the National Peace and Reconciliation portfolio, much is expected of him. He is expected to come up with strategies to unite the people of this country for greater socio-economic development.

Speaking at the party on January 20, Mohadi said the nation cannot go forward if people remain divided because of  high levels of mistrust calling for the need to establish a legacy of peace, love and unity.

He called on people to take advantage of his upcoming meetings with traditional and community leaders to speak frankly and from the heart so that the nation moves forward as a unified force.

VP Mohadi said there was a need for Zimbabweans to sit down, engage constructively and find each other.

"If we still don't cherish the fact that we should be united then it is time that we stop where we are, reflect, and introspect ourselves because we might not be worth our salt-in the eyes of the next generation. There is none here on earth that has never wronged the other. We all have but have forgiven each other. In Ndebele the saying ukukhumisana umlotha is as old as humanity but what makes it difficult then to do so today," said the Vice- President.

He said the nation was bound together by the sacred creed of the national anthem and flag which were achieved through the shedding of blood during the struggle for independence hence there was need for the nation to respect this sacrifice.

"Under our national flag we are united by the blood which spilt in the quest to liberate this country. We are united by the green resources which we share together. We are equally united by the minerals which our country is endowed with and share them incognisant of tribe. These cardinal colours unite the black nation of Zimbabwe and not its tribes, we are Zimbabweans first.

"We are also united under our national anthem which calls upon the creator to bless this country bequeathed us by those who came before us. It is only when there is peace, love and unity that we can foster development.

"The time is now that we should all put our shoulders on the wheel and move forward. We must unite in our cultural diversity, we must unite as a people and for prosperity," said VP Mohadi.

He urged the people to support the Government led by President Emmerson Mnangagwa.

"Ours is a new administration which believes in servant leadership. We are here to serve you as your servants, not as your rulers. We are not different from you, therefore feel free to come see us anytime to tell us what you want us to do. This is an assignment bestowed on us and I believe together we can do it.

"His Excellency the President, Head of State and Commander in Chief of the Zimbabwe Defence Forces, Emmerson Mnangagwa articulated his vision at his inauguration and laid down the road map on how he would want it realised or achieved. It is therefore incumbent upon us to walk this road together to attain that objective," said VP Mohadi.

Thousands of people attended the event. Among the senior ruling party and government officials who attended are Zanu-PF Secretary for Administration and Home Affairs Minister Dr Obert Mpofu, Zanu-PF Secretary for Information as well as Energy and Power Development Minister Simon Khaya Moyo, Minister of Women and Youth Affairs, Sithembiso Nyoni, Special Advisor in the Office of the President on Disability Issues, Joshua Malinga and Bulawayo Provincial Affairs Minister, Angeline Masuku.


Source - Chronicle

