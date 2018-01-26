ZNA distances self from soldiers terror claims in Nkayi

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

The Zimbabwe national Army has distanced itself from reports that its members are causing terror and havoc in Nkayi following reports that the military have been deployed to intimidate people in the area ahead of this year's election.This publication reported according sources that the soldiers were causing terror in Nkayi. Also Political parties and civic groups claimed that the soldiers were there on the ground intimidating people.In response to the story published, ZNA Director of Public Relations Lieutenant Colonel Alphios Makotore said there are no members of the army deployed in Nkayi at the moment."Reference is hereby made to your story "Soldiers Causing Terror, Havoc in Nkayi" which was published in your Online edition on 23 January 2018. In the story, it is stated that Zimbabwe National Army members have been accused of abusing villagers in Nkayi, Gwelutshena area ahead of this year's elections," Makotore said."The ZNA would like to state that no members of the Army are deployed in the Nkayi area or any of its surroundings. None of its members are therefore involved in the aforementioned activities. Furthermore, the organisation is not involved in any Zanu PF political campaigns as suggested by your article."He said the ZNA is appealing to the media organisations to verify with its Public Relations authorities first whenever if there any such stories on the ground.