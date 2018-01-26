MRP activist (journalist) to be buried today in Lupane

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has revealed that its members and journalist Cornelius Msizi Luphahla will be buried in Lupane today."Our dear departed comrade,friend and brother, Cde Cornelius Msizi Luphahla will be buried today the 30th of January 2018 at Mafa village, his rural home in Lupane. The burial will take place after lunch time," said the party."The funeral service will start this morning at 07:30 at Foundation funeral parlor, Fort Street and Connaught avenue in Bulawayo. Luphahla has been a determined member of Mthwakazi Republic Party. He was very instrumental in spreading the cause of MRP in Lupane, as testified by family and friends. Luphahla, who was a scribe for uMthunywa, one of the Mthwakazi publications, left a void in the family, community, journalism fraternity and the nation as a whole."