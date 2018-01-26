Latest News Editor's Choice


Journalist Luphahla laid to rest

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
A Mthwakazi Republic Party member Cornelious Luphahla who died on Sunday was laid to rest in Lupane on Tuesday.

MRP delegation led by the President Mqondisi Moyo, attended the burial of the late activist and journalist Cornelius Msizi Luphahla in Mafa village in Lupane.

The late Luphahla who is a former scribe for Umthunywa newspaper passed away on Sunday the 28 January and was laid to rest at his rural home on 30 January.

It was an emotional moment as Luphahla had passed on untimely and unexpectedly. Although the funeral was organised in a short space of time, team MRP managed to respond to the call within its tight campaign schedule.

"The death of Luphahla also shocked the MRP family as he was part of the youth meeting of the 27th of January which was attended by NEC members President Mqondisi Moyo, Njabulo Ngwenya Foreign Affairs Secretary, Ntombizodwa Mguni womens league secretary, Ackim Gasela Secretary General and treasure Brighton SIbanda, on invitation," the party said.

"We remember his brilliant contributions in that meeting, little did we envisage that it was our last moment with him. Our humble appreciation to those who made the trip possible by donating fuel, food and transport."

The team compromised of Women's league leader Ntombizodwa Mguni, foreign affairs secretary Njabulo Ngwenya, JZ Moyo, national youth Organiser, Bukhosi Mabhena,and Mloyiswa Maphosa.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days