Villagers in Filabusi deprived of rice aid after death of Councillor

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Communities in Ward 13 Insiza district have not received rice allocation as their after their councillor Vongai Mpofu died.

According to the statutory instrument the ward remain in the hands of council chair man Daniel Mpofu after the death of incumbent Councillor.

The community does not trust the council chairman Mpofu the ex police officer.

"There are a lot of doubt that he cannot get correct supply from Clara Langa who oversees the distribution. They have been on head on for a long time. So far Mpofu the council chairman has visited the community to verify a few things in the ward but the community does not trust the council chairman too. Late Vongai Mpofu was best friends with Mrs Langa. Ward 13 is one of the wards with land distribution scandal," said a villager.

"Daniel Mpofu left his Bradford farm in fear of Andrew Langa and friends involved in the scandal. He now resides in ward 15 instead of staying in his ward 12 in Insiza South. So communities in ward 12 stayed without his presence for the rest of DK s term of office."

The villager said the issue of rice in the community start confusion no body know how maize bags were distributed inward 13.



Source - Byo24News

Comments

