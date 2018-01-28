Latest News Editor's Choice


Insiza North villagers complain of abuse by ruling party activists

by Staff Reporter
6 hrs ago | Views
Andrew Langa, Zanu PF legislator
Villagers in Insiza North of Matabeleland South a constituency currently under Zanu PF legislator Andrew Langa have complained over abuse by Zanu PF activists ahead of this year's election.

According to an aspiring legislator Dr Vusumuzi Sibanda the villagers in the constituency are being abused and exploited by Zanu PF activists.

"We have over five hundred families at the Debshan farm since 2002 and they still have undecided status. The MP keeps them there to vote for him saying the farmer cannot expell them and after every election he ditches them," he said.

"He keeps asking the white farmer to pay him so that he keeps people from permanently settling on his farm. The people for 15years don't have a permanent home and cannot even build permanent structures."

He said the children at the Primary school are not given results after grade 7 if they owe money meaning they cannot go to form 1.

"13 year olds stay at home uneducated thanks to government policy, I went one of the Primary schools and confirmed this. Is this what we want fir our communities? Lets remove this ZANU gvt and put the LD for the people to govern. We promise to root out corruption and be the servants of our communities," he said.

Source - Byo24News

Most Popular In 7 Days