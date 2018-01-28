Latest News Editor's Choice


WATCH: A wide ranging interview with MRP President Mqondisi Moyo

by Thulani Nkala
6 hrs ago | Views
We recently caught up with Mr Mqondisi Moyo the Mthwakazi Republic Party President in Bulawayo, Mthwakazi, where a wide range of issues were discussed, ranging from childhood issues to the 2018 general elections.

Here we only proffer a brief analysis of the interview, you can watch the whole interview to draw your own conclusions, we do not intend to sway you in any direction.

Impact of childhood
Mr Moyo narrated two significant events in his early years, that is the death of his father when he was still in the womb of his mother and secondly the involvement of his father in the liberation struggle for the independence of Zimbabwe of which he now regrets that any Mthwakazian fought for it. Taking a psychoanalytical perspective, it acknowledges the impact of childhood experiences on one's character and personality. The impact of a positive experience usually builds one's resilience and negative experiences usually effect negative impact on one's emotional, psychological, social, intellectual development. Mr Moyo feels that the death of his father had little effect on him as he was not yet born when his father passed away, this may be the case but at times the most profound and defining relationships are with the people we never knew particularly our parents. What we grow up hearing about them or imagining about them shape our future trajectory. Without a shadow of a doubt Mr Moyo was influenced by his father's political involvement in the liberation struggle. He eloquently speaks of his father's involvement and possibly feels responsible for correcting what he calls "fighting a wrong struggle" referring to fighting for Zimbabwe instead of Mthwakazi. Many Mthwakazians have realised that their fathers and brothers were used by the Shona intellectuals to fight for the wrong cause and they are now slowly warming up to their rightful cause and rightful struggle which is ably championed by the Mthwakazi Republic Party under the brave leadership of Mqondisi Moyo.

MRP ideological concept
Mr Mqondisi Moyo was asked about the ideological concept of his party and he articulated a complex and wide ranging array of underlying factors or fundamentals which influenced MRP's ideology. The first factor is what he calls historical factors, the ideology acknowledges that before 1893 Matabeleland and Mashonaland were separate independent countries. Mr Moyo explained that the colonisation of Matabeleland and Mashonaland came at different epochs, Mashonaland was colonised in 1890 without resistance while Matabeleland was colonised in 1893 after a fierce battle which took almost two months at Gadade and other battle fields. The Ndebeles lost almost 6000 soldiers at the hands of a maxim gun which was a weapon of mass destruction. To reinforce his argument of separateness of the two countries Mr Moyo pointed out very interesting facts about internationally recognised borders which were agreed by King Lobhengula Khumalo and other jurisdictions. He said that King Lobhengula signed border agreements with South Africa, Botswana, Zambia and Mashonaland. The other borders are still intact, the only border in dispute is the Jameson line with Mashonaland. Mr Moyo exhibited an amazing understanding of the Mthwakazi cause and ably anchored it on a clear ideological concept which will live beyond the current stage of the Mthwakazi cause.

The 2018 general elections
Mr Moyo explained that the MRP will be involved in the general elections, however, it will only contest in Mthwakazi constituencies as they seek to reclaim the seats which were once ZAPU seats. He feels that the political and economic space of Mthwakazi is slowly being occupied by people from the ‘east' and therefore he is of the view that the participation will help Mthwakazi occupy its political space. When asked how the mandate will help towards the emancipation of Mthwakazi, Mr Moyo stated that the mandate will help in moving the struggle to the next phase, which is the international lobbying for the restoration of Mthwakazi.




Source - Thulani Nkala

Comments

