Mzimuni welcomes MRP

by Stephen Jakes

A delegation from MRP led by the President Mqondisi Moyo received a heroes welcome at Mzimuni village, when it attended a funeral of a villager by invitation.Njabulo Ngwenya: Party's Foregn Affairs Secretary said although the team arrived late for the funeral, the people of Mzimuni were evidently delighted to meet with the party."The villagers, including the village head received the delegation with open arms and promised to assist in propagating the cause of MRP. The team which also comprised of Njabulo Ngwenya, Foreign Affairs sec, Henry Dube Organiser Bulawayo Province, Mthandazo Ndlovu Minister of religion and Mloyiswa Maphosa had the rare courtesy of meeting with Chief Masuku of Mzimuni. The chief was briefed of the cause of MRP and blessings were sought and granted for the right to campaign within his area of jurisdiction," he said."It was an emotional situation when the villagers interacted with the delegation and showed clear interest in the cause of MRP. They pleaded with the team to organise them a rally in the shortest possible time."