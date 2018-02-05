Man dies at Mine owned by Insiza RDC Finance director

News / Regional

by Staff Reporter

A Binga young man whose names are yet to be revealed died at a mine owned by Nqobizitha Dube in Filabusi.Dube is the Finance officer at lnsiza Rural District Council.A source said the mine uses un monitored mine workers who charge phone on direct Zesa Power."No one bothers to follow up whether their mines are officially run proper with papers as they are the council officials. They enjoy the royalties of Insiza. It was unfortunate that there was rain and thunder and the young man went as usual to try to charge his phone on wet clothes and hands while bare footed.He died instantly. The body lies at Filabusi Mortuary," said the source."When communities complain of corrupt council workers the council chairman covers up for all. lt is not the only mine owned by Nqobizitha with crisis, even Pardon Moyo is now a popular business men while his mine claimed several lives and there is no one to challenge them as local authority."The source said its high time council workers should declare their assets.