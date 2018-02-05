Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party has claimed that people in Matabeleland have chosen it to be their representative body in government as the election draws closer.

the party said Nkayi South constituency was in a different and rare political atmosphere when MRP landed on it with successful rallies held from the 2nd to the 4th of February 2018.

"The people of Nkayi confirmed their choice for Mthwakazi Republic Party as their political home. In the midst of political intimidation and victimisation, the people of Nkayi came out in their thousands to confirm unwavering support for the People's Party. It was evident that the emotive issue of Gukurahundi is still vivid in the minds of our people and can not be just wished away without revelation of the truth and rolling out of justice," claimed MRP.

"In what Zimbabweans call a 'New Zimbabwe', we were met with a traumatic political thuggery where ZANU PF hooligans go around villages demanding voter registration slips from the villagers. Team MRP also experienced that intimidation first hand when, after addressing a bumper crowd in Zinyangeni a group of suspected intelligence operatives driving a Nissan white double cab with registration number ACD 5442, drove around Nkayi centre, waking up residents from their sleep, warning them of dire consequences, should they attend the MRP rally in Nkayi centre."

The party said the affected villagers claimed that the three occupants of the vehicle, told the villagers that they would unleash a brutal team that would collect their registration slips, as a consequence of attending the MRP rally.

"Two ZANU PF elders namely Allen Moyo and George Dube are also alleged to be working in cahoots with the intelligence operatives in intimidating the villagers. The two villagers are part of a group that went around, deliberately giving false information on the cancellation of the MRP rally in Cross Zenka, but the villagers defied their propaganda and turned up for the rally," said the party.

"Villagers in Zinyangeni complained of the same victimisation involving the demand for their registration slips by ZANU PF operatives. They furnished the MRP security department with the names of those culprits. Their names are James Nkomo, Khumbu Nakwazi, Polinah Dube and Vusa Ngwenya (Gebe). The party forwarded these names to one officer Hungwe of PISI, who promised to institute an investigation, though we have lost confidence in the credibility of the police in dealing with such cases involving ZANU PF."

The party said Moyo in his address, advised the villagers to resist the intimidation and report all the ills of this cabal to MRP.

"This information will constitute part of our International Lobby Program to be instituted in the near future, as justification for our call for Mthwakazi political sovereignty. The aspiring candidate for Nkayi South Cde Thembelani Mfulongashi Mpofu and the aspiring candidates for ward 21, 22, 29 and 30 were officially introduced and well recieved by the expectant electorate. The said rallies were held at Tshanke, Guwe, Gwitshi, Zinyangeni, Zenka Business Centre and Nkayi Centre," said the party.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Rolex watch for sale

2 roomed house for sale

Accommodation

Pumula south 4beds $27 000

Mag rims on sale

Speakers on sale

Gmb lodge

2 bedroom cottage to let


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Miracle of economic growth in Zimbabwe

18 mins ago | 123 Views

MDC-T plunges into a turmoil

59 mins ago | 630 Views

MDC-T lacking direction

1 hr ago | 226 Views

G40 and the laws of power scarcity

1 hr ago | 345 Views

Jacob Ngarivhume seeking political mileage

1 hr ago | 207 Views

I remain President Tsvangirai's official voice, says Tamborinyoka

1 hr ago | 516 Views

Zimbabwe Appoints a former South African coach as the New National XV's Head Coach

1 hr ago | 125 Views

Hundreds attend WeCAN Sports and Arts Festival in Gwanda

2 hrs ago | 164 Views

G40 hints on people who might have abducted Dzamara

2 hrs ago | 2135 Views

Illegitimacy breeds fear and suspecion

2 hrs ago | 421 Views

Vic Falls skydiving firm upbeat of improved numbers

3 hrs ago | 321 Views

Students to get loans

3 hrs ago | 1158 Views

Zanu-PF Politburo tackles party manifesto

3 hrs ago | 463 Views

Zimsec 2017 O-level English Paper nullified

3 hrs ago | 6241 Views

Mugabe allies petition AU, SADC over Mnangagwa's legitimacy

3 hrs ago | 934 Views

Confusion, stampede at the MDC-T cockpit

3 hrs ago | 1104 Views

Gumbo petitioned over Zinara's $16 million 'snow' graders

3 hrs ago | 1130 Views

Mnangagwa's claim a lie - Jonathan Moyo

6 hrs ago | 6521 Views

Zimbabwe re-engagement gathers momentum

6 hrs ago | 1645 Views

Mwonzora, Mudzuri, Khupe, Mugabe 'pact'

6 hrs ago | 4140 Views

Biti throws weight behind Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 2883 Views

G40 sets sights on Mujuru, MDC

7 hrs ago | 1804 Views

Mnangagwa, Rugeje differ on Mugabe exit

7 hrs ago | 3012 Views

Real estate agent seeks to evict church over $17k unpaid rentals

7 hrs ago | 788 Views

Govt overdraft at RBZ hits $1,2bn

7 hrs ago | 466 Views

+400 cops transferred, others suspended

7 hrs ago | 1771 Views

Mnangagwa scoffs at G40

7 hrs ago | 616 Views

MP pelted with stones, forced to abandon meeting

7 hrs ago | 1143 Views

'Nust lecturers strike over 'mismanagement'

7 hrs ago | 700 Views

4 sisters 'killer' speaks

7 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Ex Zanu-PF MP accused of assaulting Mnangagwa ally

7 hrs ago | 451 Views

Khupe contests Chamisa appointment

7 hrs ago | 2252 Views

Scenario of a post-Tsvangirai MDC-T

7 hrs ago | 754 Views

Pastor's wife survives three gun shots during robbery

7 hrs ago | 1391 Views

Bulawayo service delivery would soon grind to a halt

7 hrs ago | 406 Views

Forex woes hit Unilever

7 hrs ago | 332 Views

Madlela in death hoax

7 hrs ago | 733 Views

Local firms assured of 40% Harare-Beitbridge highway dualisation stake

7 hrs ago | 275 Views

A basic solution to Zimbabwe problems

7 hrs ago | 292 Views

Mohadi sues Lesabe estate executor

7 hrs ago | 817 Views

Grace Mugabe's PhD: It's not over until it's over

7 hrs ago | 2401 Views

Gold panners get combined 106 years for murder

7 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zimbabwe draws down $1,1bn from Afreximbank facilities

7 hrs ago | 183 Views

Churches won't repeat Grace Mugabe's 'Super Sunday' madness

7 hrs ago | 1322 Views

Electronic money hits 96% of transactions

7 hrs ago | 233 Views

Hubby killer attacks mother

7 hrs ago | 492 Views

RBZ unveils measures to boost investment

7 hrs ago | 240 Views

Russian billionaire in Zimbabwe for fertilizer deals

7 hrs ago | 245 Views

Zimbabwe fails to capture $3bn energy FDI

7 hrs ago | 209 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days