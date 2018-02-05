Matabeleland choses Mthwakazi Republic Party?

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has claimed that people in Matabeleland have chosen it to be their representative body in government as the election draws closer.the party said Nkayi South constituency was in a different and rare political atmosphere when MRP landed on it with successful rallies held from the 2nd to the 4th of February 2018."The people of Nkayi confirmed their choice for Mthwakazi Republic Party as their political home. In the midst of political intimidation and victimisation, the people of Nkayi came out in their thousands to confirm unwavering support for the People's Party. It was evident that the emotive issue of Gukurahundi is still vivid in the minds of our people and can not be just wished away without revelation of the truth and rolling out of justice," claimed MRP."In what Zimbabweans call a 'New Zimbabwe', we were met with a traumatic political thuggery where ZANU PF hooligans go around villages demanding voter registration slips from the villagers. Team MRP also experienced that intimidation first hand when, after addressing a bumper crowd in Zinyangeni a group of suspected intelligence operatives driving a Nissan white double cab with registration number ACD 5442, drove around Nkayi centre, waking up residents from their sleep, warning them of dire consequences, should they attend the MRP rally in Nkayi centre."The party said the affected villagers claimed that the three occupants of the vehicle, told the villagers that they would unleash a brutal team that would collect their registration slips, as a consequence of attending the MRP rally."Two ZANU PF elders namely Allen Moyo and George Dube are also alleged to be working in cahoots with the intelligence operatives in intimidating the villagers. The two villagers are part of a group that went around, deliberately giving false information on the cancellation of the MRP rally in Cross Zenka, but the villagers defied their propaganda and turned up for the rally," said the party."Villagers in Zinyangeni complained of the same victimisation involving the demand for their registration slips by ZANU PF operatives. They furnished the MRP security department with the names of those culprits. Their names are James Nkomo, Khumbu Nakwazi, Polinah Dube and Vusa Ngwenya (Gebe). The party forwarded these names to one officer Hungwe of PISI, who promised to institute an investigation, though we have lost confidence in the credibility of the police in dealing with such cases involving ZANU PF."The party said Moyo in his address, advised the villagers to resist the intimidation and report all the ills of this cabal to MRP."This information will constitute part of our International Lobby Program to be instituted in the near future, as justification for our call for Mthwakazi political sovereignty. The aspiring candidate for Nkayi South Cde Thembelani Mfulongashi Mpofu and the aspiring candidates for ward 21, 22, 29 and 30 were officially introduced and well recieved by the expectant electorate. The said rallies were held at Tshanke, Guwe, Gwitshi, Zinyangeni, Zenka Business Centre and Nkayi Centre," said the party.