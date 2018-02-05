Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Killer injiva sentenced to death

by Staff Reporter
9 hrs ago | Views
AN injiva who axed his estranged wife (23) and the couple's 18 months old son to death, has been sentenced to death.

Themba Moyo (31) of Muarakati Village under Chief Sikobokobo, Nkayi, who was arrested 10 days after the gruesome murder, was sentenced to hang by Bulawayo High Court judge Justice Nokuthula Moyo on circuit in Gweru.

Moyo killed his ex-wife Ms Lucia Maruvisa and their son Muthabisi Moyo in Mberengwa.

Justice Moyo convicted Moyo of two counts of murder with actual intent.

Passing sentence, Justice Moyo said Moyo had planned the murder when he followed his wife who had fled their matrimonial home and was now staying with a relative at a busines centre.

"The accused butchered his ex-wife because he could not stomach her leaving him and yet she was running away from his abusive nature. He could not respect her decision and decided to punish her by death in a most brutal manner," she said.

Justice Moyo said domestic violence cases were on the increase and this was a cause for concern.

The judge said during the two weeks she had presided over the Gweru circuit, she had dealt with three cases in which men followed their estranged wives and butchered them.

She said women in violent relationships were caught in between a hard rock and a hard surface because if they stayed or ran away they were butchered.

"Women in violent relationships are therefore not safe whether they stay or flee. Perhaps Government must come up with safe havens for women who feel threatened.

"I say so because if a woman flees, she will be followed and many a time butchered and would equally die if they stay in these marriages," she said.

It was the State case that on February 20, last year, Ms Maruvisa had a misunderstanding with Moyo over the upkeep of Muthabisi.

Ms Maruvisa blamed Moyo, who was based in South Africa of neglecting his son.

She then left their home in Mberengwa and went to stay with her aunt at Nyama General Dealer Shop which is at Neta Business Centre, also in Mberengwa.

On February 23, at around 9PM, Moyo went to the business centre to persuade Ms Maruvisa to reunite with him but she refused.

Moyo then left and returned an hour later armed with an axe and entered the shop in which Ms Maruvisa was sleeping with Muthabisi and four other children.

Inside the shop, Moyo saw a bigger axe which he picked up and struck his wife once on the head and she died on the spot.

Moyo then picked a smaller axe and axed his son    and left the two bodies lying in a pool of blood and  fled.

He was arrested 10 days later after police got a tip off from members of the public.

Mr Tafadzwa Mupariwa appeared for the State.
Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Chronicle

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Chamisa in 'generational coup'

4 hrs ago | 2892 Views

Advocate Chamisa remains people's choice and favourite

4 hrs ago | 1868 Views

ZIMSEC English Exam saga: Minister violates section 68 of the Constitution

6 hrs ago | 2495 Views

Mugabe allies plan to 'foment disharmony within Zimbabwe military'

6 hrs ago | 3754 Views

BREAKING: Tsvangirai's current prognosis is grim - fears he might not pull through

6 hrs ago | 7302 Views

MDC-T quarrel as Tsvangirai lies in hospital

6 hrs ago | 922 Views

Chombo remanded to March for trial

6 hrs ago | 889 Views

Tsvangirai's family exposes Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1516 Views

'Jonathan Moyo not invited to SA meeting'

6 hrs ago | 1293 Views

Parly discovers anomalies at Health Ministry

6 hrs ago | 382 Views

Tsvangirai family trashes Junta project meeting claims

6 hrs ago | 526 Views

Chaos along Luveve Road, as operation 'tornado' nets 81 vehicles

7 hrs ago | 1626 Views

Mnangagwa: Is the West now seeking new, better puppet?

7 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Brace for Zimbabwe's bloody polls'

7 hrs ago | 437 Views

New supply dam for Bulawayo

7 hrs ago | 520 Views

Tsvangirai family jumps onto MDC-T factions bandwagon

7 hrs ago | 169 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD: Govt urges dialogue

7 hrs ago | 611 Views

Mangudya in bid to woo investment

7 hrs ago | 149 Views

Matemadanda preaches unity

7 hrs ago | 230 Views

It's dog eat dog in the MDC-T camp

7 hrs ago | 179 Views

Man (27) demands maintenance from dad

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

'Zimsec must fall'

7 hrs ago | 293 Views

Congregants 'vanish' as pastor divorces

7 hrs ago | 634 Views

Chiwenga speaks on improving tourist influx

7 hrs ago | 182 Views

BCC to livestream chamber meetings

7 hrs ago | 82 Views

Makandiwa case takes new twist

7 hrs ago | 538 Views

Parents fume over English exam resit

7 hrs ago | 222 Views

Top lawyer in messy divorce

7 hrs ago | 501 Views

MDC-T, ZANU-PF leadership crisis a blessing for MRP

7 hrs ago | 280 Views

54 corrupt VID officers fired

9 hrs ago | 2264 Views

Zimsec assures candidates meals, overnight accommodation

9 hrs ago | 1503 Views

Highlanders to parade youngsters

9 hrs ago | 721 Views

Hwange colliery wants demonstrators ejected

9 hrs ago | 462 Views

Schools disclose pupils' HIV status

10 hrs ago | 1575 Views

Zimbabwe bids for Bob Marley statue

21 hrs ago | 1498 Views

Drought imminent in Lupane

22 hrs ago | 1168 Views

Biti wants UN to supervise elections to stop Zanu PF 'brutalising civilians' - he cannot resist Sirens' beguiling song

23 hrs ago | 1357 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days