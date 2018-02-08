Latest News Editor's Choice


ZIMRA and SMEs meeting in Filabusi

by Stephen Jakes
8 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority and the Small to Medium Enterprises are holding a meeting at Inyanda lodge in Filabusi today starting at 9am.

The stakeholders conducting the meeting have since advised all those who have flea markets, trading stalls and general dealerships to attend the meeting in which the tax collector intends to educate them about the importance of paying tax.

Source - Byo24News
