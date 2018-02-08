Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

by Stephen Jakes
9 hrs ago | Views
MRP President Mqondisi Moyo is set to appear before Lupane magistrate Nondumo Masuku today 15 February 2018.

The trial has failed to take off since the arrests of 11 MRP officials at Mlamuli village under Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa Khumalo, it was during this day that the eleven MRP officials attended to the victory celebration party which was organised by Mlamuli community to celebrate the acquittal of the four parents who spent nine days at jotsholo cells in a matter which involved the then School Headmistress Millet Bonyongwe who was heading Mlamuli secondary school.

"The parents had demanded for the removal of the headmistress hence the arrest of the four parents and in the process the parents managed to remove millet Bonyongwe from their school. The parents had earlier on complained about her attitude of always addressing them in Shona language citing that she could not speak in isiNdebele," said in a statement.

"It was on the 14th of December 2016 when the celebration party had ended at around 16:00hrs when Mqondisi Moyo and ten others were arrested. The Jotsholo police, through assistant Inspector Muza changed the charge for inciting public vilonce for Mqondisi Moyo to Breach of Posa as he was accused to be the convenor. On changing the charge, Inspector Muza insuniated that Harare has instructed him to lay a separate charge for the MRP leader since he was the party President. MRP officials had an invitation letter from Mlamuli community which had invited them and was even stamped by the village head."

The MRP officials spent two days at Jotsholo station and Mqondisi Moyo was removed from Jotsholo station on the instructions of Harare to an isolation cell in Lupane police station where he spent a night there after serious interrogations and threats from the then CID and Law order boss who was later transferred.

"The other ten officials had their charges of inciting Public Violence dropped before they could even appear before the court. Assistant Inspector Muza commanding Jotsholo station, Constable Takaza, Constable Mucha, Chief Mabhikwa Khumalo and Thamsanqa Vundla, the neighborhood member are the state witnesses whereas Mqondisi Moyo is represented by Maqhawe Mpofu of Abameli lawyers for Human Rights Network," said MRP.

Mqondisi Moyo is denying the charge. More than 200 parents are set to testify for him.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Truck on sale

3 in 1 combo on sale

3 in 1 combo on sale

For sale are rolex watches

For sale is mark2 grande beans car

Valentine handbags on sale

House plans designer available

Wedding ring on sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Mnangagwa pledges to hold 'free, fair polls' in honour of Tsvangirai

51 secs ago | 1 Views

New problem for Zimsec

1 min ago | 1 Views

Zimbabwe announces new visa regime

6 mins ago | 57 Views

CODE remembers Morgan Richard Tsvangirai

12 mins ago | 53 Views

Chamisa appointed MDC-T acting president

40 mins ago | 1115 Views

Chamisa's statement on the death of Tsvangirai

2 hrs ago | 3919 Views

PHOTO: Is this Tsvangirai's hand?

3 hrs ago | 6739 Views

DStv hike premiums

3 hrs ago | 3627 Views

Democracy alive in Tsvangirai Legacy

4 hrs ago | 1584 Views

Congratulation new ZRP Commissioner General

4 hrs ago | 1286 Views

TB Joshua's 'Presidential Visit' to Zimbabwe - The Magufuli Connection

4 hrs ago | 3877 Views

1893 MHRRM says No to UK's planned removals and deportations of Matebele Genocide victims

4 hrs ago | 706 Views

ZUNDE mourns but celebrating the legacy of Morgan Tsvangirai

4 hrs ago | 1215 Views

Alliances do not have room for egos, greed

4 hrs ago | 571 Views

Zimbabwe free of avian flu

4 hrs ago | 150 Views

Mnangagwa's condolence message to Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2605 Views

Chimata Gold signs letter of intent with Zimbabwe Lithium company

4 hrs ago | 351 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai the glue that held MDC together

4 hrs ago | 722 Views

Mnangagwa consoles Tsvangirai family

4 hrs ago | 2310 Views

Dr Morgan Richard Tsvangirai - The Peak of the Struggle's Hall of Fame

4 hrs ago | 556 Views

Chinotimba enjoying life in Dubai

4 hrs ago | 1266 Views

Mnangagwa needs to make hard decisions

4 hrs ago | 900 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai only person who could have freed Zimbabwe, says mourner

5 hrs ago | 550 Views

WATCH: Wish God could resurrect Tsvangirai, says supporter

5 hrs ago | 1055 Views

Fair Thee well Mr Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 2043 Views

Mdc T Students' Council Statement on the Death of Our Visionary President Dr Richard Morgan Tsvangirai

6 hrs ago | 1360 Views

WATCH: Chamisa was barred from seeing Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 4867 Views

WATCH: Tsvangirai, Elizabeth, Chamisa saga continues

7 hrs ago | 4959 Views

'MaDembare' condoms a huge turn-off

7 hrs ago | 1544 Views

A gallant hero of our time Morgan Tsvangirai will be greatly missed

8 hrs ago | 2619 Views

ZAPU mourns the death of Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 2274 Views

Stop politicking about Tsvangirai

8 hrs ago | 4021 Views

The reason why MDC-T supporters want Chamisa

8 hrs ago | 8751 Views

Male condoms uptake exceeds females

8 hrs ago | 525 Views

MDC-T activist attacked by Zanu PF thugs over BVR serial number

8 hrs ago | 786 Views

Raising Tsvangirai to a demi-God status was detrimental - analyst

9 hrs ago | 1554 Views

Makandiwa accusers up for double-selling house

9 hrs ago | 1622 Views

ZimFirst the new hope - Shumba

9 hrs ago | 268 Views

Diaspora vote challenge postponed

9 hrs ago | 279 Views

Makoni's former ally rules out free, fair elections in Zimbabwe

9 hrs ago | 399 Views

Chamisa to hold press conference after Tsvangirai's death

9 hrs ago | 6081 Views

Tsvangirai: Rest in power - allies, foes

9 hrs ago | 2108 Views

Tsvangirai to be given hero status by Zanu-PF?

9 hrs ago | 7870 Views

'Mnangagwa complicit in missing $15 billion'

9 hrs ago | 1413 Views

Thomas Mapfumo mourns Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 1208 Views

Zanu-PF warns members not to abuse generals

9 hrs ago | 746 Views

Zimbabwe embassy in SA instructed to assist family

9 hrs ago | 2280 Views

Chiwenga saddened by death of Tsvangirai

9 hrs ago | 4792 Views

Mnangagwa must prove he is different from Mugabe

9 hrs ago | 1078 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days