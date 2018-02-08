MRP President to appear in Lupane magistrate court

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

MRP President Mqondisi Moyo is set to appear before Lupane magistrate Nondumo Masuku today 15 February 2018.The trial has failed to take off since the arrests of 11 MRP officials at Mlamuli village under Chief Vusumuzi Mabhikwa Khumalo, it was during this day that the eleven MRP officials attended to the victory celebration party which was organised by Mlamuli community to celebrate the acquittal of the four parents who spent nine days at jotsholo cells in a matter which involved the then School Headmistress Millet Bonyongwe who was heading Mlamuli secondary school."The parents had demanded for the removal of the headmistress hence the arrest of the four parents and in the process the parents managed to remove millet Bonyongwe from their school. The parents had earlier on complained about her attitude of always addressing them in Shona language citing that she could not speak in isiNdebele," said in a statement."It was on the 14th of December 2016 when the celebration party had ended at around 16:00hrs when Mqondisi Moyo and ten others were arrested. The Jotsholo police, through assistant Inspector Muza changed the charge for inciting public vilonce for Mqondisi Moyo to Breach of Posa as he was accused to be the convenor. On changing the charge, Inspector Muza insuniated that Harare has instructed him to lay a separate charge for the MRP leader since he was the party President. MRP officials had an invitation letter from Mlamuli community which had invited them and was even stamped by the village head."The MRP officials spent two days at Jotsholo station and Mqondisi Moyo was removed from Jotsholo station on the instructions of Harare to an isolation cell in Lupane police station where he spent a night there after serious interrogations and threats from the then CID and Law order boss who was later transferred."The other ten officials had their charges of inciting Public Violence dropped before they could even appear before the court. Assistant Inspector Muza commanding Jotsholo station, Constable Takaza, Constable Mucha, Chief Mabhikwa Khumalo and Thamsanqa Vundla, the neighborhood member are the state witnesses whereas Mqondisi Moyo is represented by Maqhawe Mpofu of Abameli lawyers for Human Rights Network," said MRP.Mqondisi Moyo is denying the charge. More than 200 parents are set to testify for him.