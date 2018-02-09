Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Zinwa disconnect water to school over debt

by Stephen Jakes
7 hrs ago | Views
The Zimbabwe National Water Authority reportedly disconnected water supply to a school and local residents in Mutare over a debt.

The Zimbabwe Peace Project has reported that: "On 16 January 2018, in Mutare West it is reported that former Chiadzwa workers faced a water crisis."

"According to Tawanda Mufute, the youth Chairperson of Ada Transal Relocation Trust approximately 500 families and close to 1300 school pupils faced water challenges after the Zimbabwe National Water Authority allegedly disconnected water over nonpayment."

ZPP said the families are those who were already living in difficulties after they were relocated from Chiadzwa to Ada Transal in 2010 after the discovery of diamonds.

Source - Byo24News

