Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

by Stephen Jakes
12 hrs ago | Views
A Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has said late MDC-T leader MNorgan Tsvangirai is not his hero describing the claim as deceptive and serious manipulation of facts.

"The perception out there portrayed by the media is that Tsvangirai is a hero, which is ironic and highly deceptive and a serious manipulation of facts. I want to set the record straight Tsvangirai is not the father of democracy and neither is he a hero," Ncube said.

"In 2005, the gentlemen started showing his true colours when he went against the majority who wanted to participate in senate elections which according to me was the best decision. This autocratic action on its own constitute dictatorship and a violation of the constitution. This led to the split of MDC on tribal lines and the results of his attitude led to the rise of MDC T and MDC N. Ironically in 2008 he reversed his decision and participated in the Senate elections and thus exactly what dictators do."

He said in 2009 when they controversially agreed with Mugabe to form a government of national unity Tsvangirai selected almost 90 percent of Shonas to be ministers just like Mugabe whilst his stronghold was Matebeleland.

"When Mutambara was shown the exit during the inclusive government, and Welshman assumed power, Tsvangirai and his then boss Mugabe shut Prof Ncube out because he had the Ndebele blood running in his vans. As if that was not enough, during the inclusive government, the guy pregnanted a lot of Ndebele girls and we have the Shona babies who are fatherless and thus the attitude of 1979 grand plan," he said.

"In 2013 general elections Tsvangirai fielded 14 Shona councillors in Bulawayo and several Shona MPs in Matebeleland. This is the highest form of tribalism that Bulawayo ever experienced. Since they took over Bulawayo the place has been turned into rurality and in every street there are Shona vendors urinating and further pouting the streets of Bulawayo."

"Recently, when he realised that his time was up he unconstitutionally appointed two Shona vice presidents because there was a Ndebele one whom technically was expected to take over. But because Ndebeles according to the 1979 grand plan are."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Jumping castle on sale

Golf5 on sale

Rolex watched on sale

Mercedes sprinter van on sale

Smart phones deals

4 roomed house on sale

Mushrooms for sale

House for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

When the Hunter he wails loudest! Cry Grace Mugabe!

29 mins ago | 355 Views

Trigger happy police officers a disgrace

32 mins ago | 159 Views

NPRC condemns violence

3 hrs ago | 375 Views

It's time for rural cemeteries

3 hrs ago | 869 Views

Nust Graduate wins beauty pageant

3 hrs ago | 788 Views

A tale of three vice presidents

3 hrs ago | 1226 Views

2017 O-Level pass rate down to 26.35%

4 hrs ago | 3593 Views

Mugabe warned: Shut up!

4 hrs ago | 8458 Views

The mystery of the missing MDC-T constitution

4 hrs ago | 2238 Views

Jonathan Moyo taunts 'hopeless charlatan'

4 hrs ago | 3886 Views

Mutambara warns MDC-T members

5 hrs ago | 2269 Views

Khupe snubs Chamisa overture

5 hrs ago | 3623 Views

Chamisa salutes Mnangagwa's govt

5 hrs ago | 3500 Views

Woman faces $10 000 adultery lawsuit

5 hrs ago | 1115 Views

Headmaster, wife demand $145,000 from school

5 hrs ago | 1123 Views

Cheating man in juju scare

5 hrs ago | 3081 Views

The social media president

6 hrs ago | 1096 Views

Chamisa blasts the police force

6 hrs ago | 3209 Views

Zimbabwe's pricing dilemma

6 hrs ago | 748 Views

Four incredible gambling stories

6 hrs ago | 483 Views

Grace Mugabe is being harrassed, says Mugabe

7 hrs ago | 5465 Views

MDC-T drama: We have learnt very little about the past 37 years

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

What ZRP had to say about yesterday's shooting and riots

7 hrs ago | 4179 Views

'Lacoste cabal' has captured MDC-T

8 hrs ago | 4521 Views

Mugabe says, 'Mnangagwa government is illegal'

8 hrs ago | 8462 Views

Chamisa digs in

8 hrs ago | 3180 Views

Mudzuri seeks legal opinion

8 hrs ago | 1692 Views

South Sudan to hang former South African colonel

8 hrs ago | 1211 Views

Ramaphosa forgives Peter Ndoro for 'killing' him

9 hrs ago | 3306 Views

'How G40's power-grab plan collapsed'

9 hrs ago | 1687 Views

Looting at Tsvangirai's burial

9 hrs ago | 1972 Views

Tsvangirai's widow forced to leave after burial

9 hrs ago | 3822 Views

'Corruption won't be tolerated,' says Obert Mpofu

11 hrs ago | 3014 Views

I never got cards in Zimbabwe, says Hadebe

12 hrs ago | 1970 Views

Why is Chamisa afraid of the Congress?

12 hrs ago | 4751 Views

Chamisa was just Tsvangirai's PA

12 hrs ago | 5194 Views

MDC-T BYO Youth Province blasts thugs who assaulted Khupe

12 hrs ago | 1508 Views

Chamisa succumbs to pressure

12 hrs ago | 10574 Views

SA set to repatriate kids to Zimbabwe

12 hrs ago | 2039 Views

Mnangagwa cannot change the effects of 37 years - Mawarire

12 hrs ago | 2502 Views

'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

12 hrs ago | 3247 Views

BCC announces relocation of Kombis, informal traders from Egodini terminus

12 hrs ago | 1766 Views

Mnangagwa approves prisoners' amnesty

13 hrs ago | 2619 Views

Chamisa moves to consolidate his grip on MDc-T

13 hrs ago | 2852 Views

Grace Mugabe PhD probe takes new twist

13 hrs ago | 3192 Views

Elizabeth left soon after Tsvangirai's burial

13 hrs ago | 9348 Views

Angry farmer bites off snake head after reptile bit him on leg

13 hrs ago | 2190 Views

'O' Level results today

14 hrs ago | 1150 Views

Popular Kwekwe gold dealer killed

14 hrs ago | 1573 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days