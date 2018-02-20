Tsvangirai not my hero, says Mthwakazi activist

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has said late MDC-T leader MNorgan Tsvangirai is not his hero describing the claim as deceptive and serious manipulation of facts."The perception out there portrayed by the media is that Tsvangirai is a hero, which is ironic and highly deceptive and a serious manipulation of facts. I want to set the record straight Tsvangirai is not the father of democracy and neither is he a hero," Ncube said."In 2005, the gentlemen started showing his true colours when he went against the majority who wanted to participate in senate elections which according to me was the best decision. This autocratic action on its own constitute dictatorship and a violation of the constitution. This led to the split of MDC on tribal lines and the results of his attitude led to the rise of MDC T and MDC N. Ironically in 2008 he reversed his decision and participated in the Senate elections and thus exactly what dictators do."He said in 2009 when they controversially agreed with Mugabe to form a government of national unity Tsvangirai selected almost 90 percent of Shonas to be ministers just like Mugabe whilst his stronghold was Matebeleland."When Mutambara was shown the exit during the inclusive government, and Welshman assumed power, Tsvangirai and his then boss Mugabe shut Prof Ncube out because he had the Ndebele blood running in his vans. As if that was not enough, during the inclusive government, the guy pregnanted a lot of Ndebele girls and we have the Shona babies who are fatherless and thus the attitude of 1979 grand plan," he said."In 2013 general elections Tsvangirai fielded 14 Shona councillors in Bulawayo and several Shona MPs in Matebeleland. This is the highest form of tribalism that Bulawayo ever experienced. Since they took over Bulawayo the place has been turned into rurality and in every street there are Shona vendors urinating and further pouting the streets of Bulawayo.""Recently, when he realised that his time was up he unconstitutionally appointed two Shona vice presidents because there was a Ndebele one whom technically was expected to take over. But because Ndebeles according to the 1979 grand plan are."