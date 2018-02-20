'It's time for Khupe to see reality'

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Liberation Front spokesperson Crispen Nyoni has warned MDC-T Vice President Thokozani Khupe to now see the reality after she was attacked by party supporters at the burial of her late boss Morgan Tsvangirai in Buhera."It is time for Khuphe to see reality. Tswangirai played the game before he died. The point he made was the elevation of Nelson Chamisa and Elias Mudzuri. That was done to counter her from taking the Presidency of MDC. Its not true that he did not leave a successor. He left Chamisa," Nyoni said."What he did is a true reflection of what Shona political parties think of Ndebele ppl in their parties-"the chinhu chedu issue". Again it tells that all Shona people are cut from the same cloth. So if Khuphe comprehends the dynamics of Zim politics,she would have advocated for our Mthwakazi political trajectory and came on board on the RESTORATION AGENDA. So she will always be abused for that. Katshiyane lodoti."