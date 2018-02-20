Latest News Editor's Choice


Two die on the spot in road accident

by Staff Reporter
13 hrs ago
TWO people died on the spot while two others were injured when a vehicle they were travelling in overturned near Cross Dete along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road at around 2AM yesterday.

Police confirmed the accident that occurred at the 279km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road.

"I can confirm that we received a report about an accident that killed two people on the spot and injured two others. On approaching the 279km peg along the Bulawayo-Victoria Falls road, the driver of the vehicle lost control and it veered off the road, first to the left and then to the right before it overturned," said police spokesperson for Matabeleland North province Inspector Siphiwe Makonese.

She said investigations were underway to establish the cause of the accident.

Police have identified the deceased passengers as Marvellous Mpofu (25) and Lizwelabuya Mbambo (37) both from Chief Tshugulu's area in Nkayi district.

The duo's next of kin were notified, Insp Makonese said.

Another passenger Mr Thabisani Mloyi (25) from Nkayi and a driver Mr Future Chakanyuka (28), of Number 14 Hating Road, Northville in Bulawayo, were injured. Both were rushed to St Patrick's Hospital in Hwange where they are admitted.

Source - Chronicle

