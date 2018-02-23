Civil servants, Business community hold farewell party for former Insiza DA

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Civil servants and the business community organized a farewell party for the former Insiza District Administrator Sithandiwe Ncube on Tuesday.The party took place Inyanda lodge on Tuesday night."This brings questions to many people why at night why privately when the DA was for everyone .In most events especially for top officials announcements and donations are requested," said sources from Insiza."But this time only the business community big shorts including Member popularly known as Cover and Hungwe sponsored with food.I the former DA now the PA wants to contest in the fourth coming election, she should come out into the community as the community whisper that they need her to be the MP for Insiza South whilst Farai takes Insiza North."The source said Farai Taruvinga a prominant miner who has made life easy for the community of Insiza by employing almost 400 people in his Progress Mine."Now to open a complex that includes an slaughter pole is expected to take more than 200 people only in Insiza is now a challenge to anyone who wishes to go into the race.He still continues with the noble approach in the new business that markets him most," said the source."The young humble man that grew up in Insiza is the one and only paying employer that has brought the lives of many house holds into standard none tribalistic attitude .He is the talk of the street that he goes in even before election. Landslide victory regardless of his ticket.""He remain quite and humble. The other contesting candidates seem to be hanging their gloves the race has changed from violent campaigns to smart cool campaign strategies," said the source.