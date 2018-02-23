Mthwakazi activists disrupt another NPRC meeting in Lupane over composition of committee

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi activists in Lupane have disrupted anothjer National Peace and Reonciliation Commission meeting in Lupane disputing the composition of the comittee members who majority are honas.The activists refused to be addressed by the Shona member committee saying the decision to appoint Shona committee members to seek views from the victims was contrary to their expectations.Zimbabwe Peace Project has re[ported that there was drama as the activists resisted to be addressed by the committee."Another NPRC meeting disrupted in Lupane. Among the grievances are that Chief Mabhikwa was not invited for the meeting and that the meeting was not adequately publisized. Members of civil society group Mthwakazi are said to have disrupted the meeting. However some residents are at loggerheads with the group arguing that they have a right to be heard by the NPRC," reported the ZPP.