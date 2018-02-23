MRP reaffirms support, commitment to the coronation of Prince Bulelani

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Lobhengula KhumaloMthwakazi Republic Party's national executive committee has encouraged all the people across the political divide regardless of political affiliation to converge at the giant Babourfield Stadium in Bulawayo, on the third of March 2018.Party spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said as they have stated before, they would like to reaffirm their position that they support the system that put Prince Bulelani Khumalo to the throne."Two years back we had agreed as a party that MRP will not interfere with the process of selecting a King, but we will accept the decision made by the Khumalo family and the Chiefs, true to our word we have done that. MRP would like to state categorically clearly that any organization or individual who seeks to disrupt or disturb the coronation of prince Bulelani is an enemy of the people and would be dealt with accordingly," he said."Team MRP understands very well that the Coronation of a new King is one of the most important processes towards Mthwakazi's self-determination."