MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party led by its President Mqondisi Moyo, Ackim Gasela Mhlanga the Secretary General, Ntombizodwa Mguni secretary for women Affairs and the other 18 strong MRP delegation have taken their campaign trail to Victoria Falls.The party said the team invaded Victoria Falls for its long awaited roadshow which has been cleared by the police."The roadshow is slated for today from 10am to 17:00 hrs where the party is expected to cover all the corners of the town which houses one of the seven wonders of the world. We talk of Victoria Falls, which is known to its inhabitants as Mosi-Oa- Tunya which simple means the Smoke that Thunders. The languages predominantly in this magnificent place are Nambya, Tonga and IsiNdebele though of late there is an influx of a lot of people from the East who have taken all the jobs from the locals from sweepers to professional jobs," said the party."It is on this reason that team MRP is here to enlighten its people that they should stand up and redefine their destiny and reclaim their position in the political affairs, economic sphere,and control its wealth and resources.There is also an outcry that Victoria Falls and the surrounding areas are now having an influx of teachers from Mashonaland. It has been a tight schedule for team MRP as on 25 February 2018 the team had a successful roadshow in Dete and Cross Dete where the party literature was distributed and the masses were overwhelmed to receive the people's party."The party said Dete and other surrounding areas fall under Hwange East constituency whose candidate is Ackim Gasela Mhlanga in the forthcoming elections, whereas Victoria Falls is Hwange West constituency and Njabulo Sibanda is the aspiring member of parliament."The team had today left Dete early in the morning for Lupane center to participate in the NPRC deliberations. As has been the norm the team did its job with aplomb at Lupane NPRC deliberations. The team then left at 14:20 pm from Lupane center back to Dete enroute to Victoria Falls. It is a good comeback for the MRP President to the place where he did his secondary education as he is ready to roll the Mthwakazi agenda to the people of Victoria Falls," said the party.