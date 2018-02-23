Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

MRP takes campaign to Victoria Falls

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party led by its President Mqondisi Moyo, Ackim Gasela Mhlanga the Secretary General, Ntombizodwa Mguni secretary for women Affairs and the other 18 strong MRP delegation have taken their campaign trail to Victoria Falls.

The party said the team invaded Victoria Falls for its long awaited roadshow which has been cleared by the police.

"The roadshow is slated for today from 10am to 17:00 hrs where the party is expected to cover all the corners of the town which houses one of the seven wonders of the world. We talk of Victoria Falls, which is known to its inhabitants as Mosi-Oa- Tunya which simple means the Smoke that Thunders. The languages predominantly in this magnificent place are Nambya, Tonga and IsiNdebele though of late there is an influx of a lot of people from the East who have taken all the jobs from the locals from sweepers to professional jobs," said the party.

"It is on this reason that team MRP is here to enlighten its people that they should stand up and redefine their destiny and reclaim their position in the political affairs, economic sphere,and control its wealth and resources.There is also an outcry that Victoria Falls and the surrounding areas are now having an influx of teachers from Mashonaland. It has been a tight schedule for team MRP as on 25 February 2018 the team had a successful roadshow in Dete and Cross Dete where the party literature was distributed and the masses were overwhelmed to receive the people's party."

The party said Dete and other surrounding areas fall under Hwange East constituency whose candidate is Ackim Gasela Mhlanga in the forthcoming elections, whereas Victoria Falls is Hwange West constituency and Njabulo Sibanda is the aspiring member of parliament.

"The team had today left Dete early in the morning for Lupane center to participate in the NPRC deliberations. As has been the norm the team did its job with aplomb at Lupane NPRC deliberations. The team then left at 14:20 pm from Lupane center back to Dete enroute to Victoria Falls. It is a good comeback for the MRP President to the place where he did his secondary education as he is ready to roll the Mthwakazi agenda to the people of Victoria Falls," said the party.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

Led screens ( big screens ) for hire

Toyota mk2 for sale in bulawayo

Laptops

Lenovo e50 core i 3 laptop

Quinnington house

Mercedes-benz ml270 cdi

Smartphones

Breaking for spares altezza gita


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

NUST students hurt in riot

5 mins ago | 12 Views

Mugabe removed from power over corrupt Ministers - Mliswa

9 mins ago | 78 Views

Diamond report that got Chindori Chininga killed

24 mins ago | 584 Views

The Mnangagwa Administration, brute force and reform hypocrisy

28 mins ago | 112 Views

3,000 soldiers deployed in communities, says Mujuru

28 mins ago | 179 Views

Tsvangirai's father-in law finally speaks out

29 mins ago | 743 Views

Mugabe to be quizzed on missing $15 billion?

2 hrs ago | 2044 Views

Chiwenga's mother-in-law starts campaigning for parliament seat

2 hrs ago | 1594 Views

Mugabe's sinister plot

2 hrs ago | 4089 Views

Grace Mugabe still untouchable in SA

3 hrs ago | 2421 Views

Mugabe was at the helm illegal since 1975 he must shut up

3 hrs ago | 2684 Views

Mugabe rebuked

3 hrs ago | 2646 Views

Hichilema congratulates Chamisa

3 hrs ago | 2679 Views

Mnangagwa insincere on free, fair polls

4 hrs ago | 731 Views

Mnangagwa and crew in panic mode, says Baba Jukwa

4 hrs ago | 5274 Views

Heat on Mnangagwa over Obert Mpofu

4 hrs ago | 2504 Views

Tempers flare over 'secretive' Arda deals

4 hrs ago | 1040 Views

MRP reaffirms support, commitment to the coronation of Prince Bulelani

4 hrs ago | 316 Views

Mugabe can't divide Presidency: War Vets

4 hrs ago | 797 Views

Matabeleland South farmers replant as dry spell ends

4 hrs ago | 311 Views

AU Chair 'scornful' of Mugabe's complaints

4 hrs ago | 1418 Views

Biti savages Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1876 Views

Soldiers make up 15% of Zec staff

4 hrs ago | 600 Views

'Zimdollar is the solution to economic stabilisation'

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

Laughter as Obert Mpofu says govt won't tolerate graft

4 hrs ago | 843 Views

'Police arrests cover up to justify civilians killing'

4 hrs ago | 392 Views

Mnangagwa yet to formally invite EU for Zimbabwe poll

4 hrs ago | 190 Views

Police shooting victims buried

4 hrs ago | 440 Views

Zimsec exam leaks causing 'educational holocaust'

4 hrs ago | 212 Views

Mugabe must 'shut up'

4 hrs ago | 439 Views

Man 'strikes' rival suitor to death with stone

4 hrs ago | 174 Views

Money changer duped of $1,500 in fake deal

4 hrs ago | 333 Views

Bulawayo kombis adopt swipe payment

4 hrs ago | 295 Views

Victoria Falls plans to introduce special levy

4 hrs ago | 129 Views

Warriors, Bafana Bafana clash in international friendly

4 hrs ago | 341 Views

Taxi driver 'rapes, robs' woman

4 hrs ago | 512 Views

ZPC 'completes' Kariba extension

4 hrs ago | 178 Views

They lied - De Beers not investing in Zimbabwe anytime soon

4 hrs ago | 376 Views

Mnangagwa off to DRC

4 hrs ago | 303 Views

Exam 'cheats' sue Zimsec

4 hrs ago | 467 Views

Mnangagwa time running out for looters

4 hrs ago | 210 Views

60 students arrested in Nust 'shutdown'

4 hrs ago | 381 Views

Shona commissioners cause abortion of gukurahundi consultative meeting again

4 hrs ago | 301 Views

Tsvangirai nurse found dead

4 hrs ago | 1191 Views

Chiwenga steps down

4 hrs ago | 608 Views

'Prophet' in court for raping sisters

4 hrs ago | 290 Views

Mwonzora will not bow to Chamisa pressure

4 hrs ago | 703 Views

Prophet Makandiwa wants $6,5m lawsuit dismisse

4 hrs ago | 77 Views

7 Colonels promoted to Brigadier-Generals

4 hrs ago | 552 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days