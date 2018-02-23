NPRC will not hold meetings in Matabeleland unless properly composed - MRP

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party has vowed never to allow the National Peace and Reconciliation Commission NPRC Commissioners to address people in Matabeleland unless the commission is properly constituted."The NPRC Commissioners have been stopped from proceeding with their useless meetings disguised as a fact finding mission. The only fact that has been loud and clear to them is that they are not welcome in Mthwakazi. This so called commission inflicts and resuscitates pain on Gukurahundi victims and survivors with no tangible results. Team MRP Lupane said no to nonsense, when they stopped the meeting as soon as the Commissioners were about to start the programme," said MRP spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo."MRP remains resolute in ensuring that we are no longer pushovers as the Mthwakazi people. We position ourselves as a generation that refuses to play second fiddle to Mashonaland. The chasing away of NPRC members follows another similar incident by MRP and Mthwakazi citizens at Brethren in Christ Church in Bulawayo on the 19th of February 2018, when the disgraceful commissioners were shown the door.""We will continue to defend our territory for what ever cost, and outsiders cannot determine our destiny anymore."He said their party position and that of the generality of Mthwakazi people is that, they can not allow the perpetrators to be the judges over them as well."We denounce the criteria that was used to appoint those commissioners as tribal and exclusionary considering the fact that all the Commissioners are ZANU PF or linked. It is known that ZANU PF is the author and finisher of the current Matabeleland problems, ranging from poverty, lack of development, unfair employment practices, looting of our resources, as well as Gukurahundi genocide," he said."We demand the dissolution of the commission with immediate effect. We demand an independent Truth, Peace and Reconciliation Commission led by a respectable international Judge and not partisan ZANU PF stooges."