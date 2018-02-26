Mthwakazi activists mobilise people to demonstrate in solidarity with chiefs

News / Regional

by Johanne Mhlanga

Mthwakazi activists are mobilising people to demonstrate in solidarity with the chiefs today as the traditional leaders meet ministers over the coronation of King Bulelani Collins Khumalo."Following the unreasonable cancellation of the Coronation of Crown Prince Bulelani Khumalo, Mnangagwa's government has assigned Ministers July Moyo and Obert Mpofu to meet our Chiefs tomorrow at Mhlahlandlela government complex at 10:00am," reads a message circulating on social media mobilising people."You are cordially invited to come in your numbers at Mhlahlandlela to support the chiefs. Forward with our King's coronation at Barbourfields Stadium this coming Saturday the third of March 2018 from 07:30am to 16:30pm.""Meanwhile the Abameli Lawyers for Human Rights Network have filed the papers at the High court and the matter will be head tomorrow at 14:30pm in Bulawayo's High court. What a busy day uMthwakazi wonke kaphephelele khonale."