Dabengwa tells it all at Beula

by Ndodana Moyo

Dr Dumiso Dabengwa the Zapu President was at Beula on the 6th of May 2018 having spent the previous day chairing a Zapu National Executive Council Meeting in the Midlands town of Gweru.Comrade Dabengwa met dozens of villagers from Beula in Matabeleland South. The Zapu leader did not mince any word as he told the villagers the truth about the sad political predicament of Zimbabwe as it is today.Dr. Dabengwa informed the villagers that the ruling Junta hoodwinked the people when it staged the military coup giving the false impression that it was fighting Mugabe's capture of everyone and everything in Zimbabwe. The truth is that they used people to support them in their internal squable for the loot that ZanuPF has been amassing. He advised the electorate in the ward to guard against perenial individuals masquerading as political professionals who think that politics is theirs only.The Zapu leader said people must put councillors, senators and members of parliament who answer to them politically and not those who have given themselves up to be the servants of other people. He said devolution can be put into practice by a vote for Zapu candidates as they will answer to them unlike others who must consult their leaders from Harare first even on very trivial issues.Dr. Dabengwa scoffed at the idea that the current ruling looters and their surrogates can rebuild the crumbled economy. He noted that Zimbabwe's economy is as if there has been a war and yet not a single bullet has been fired to destroy a single infrustructure. The buildings are still intact or just decaying on their own. Not even a stone has ever been thrown at any building yet they have just collapsed because they can no longer fanction.The revolutionary giant reminded the people of Beula that it was their duty to fight for democracy and freedom by casting their vote wisely. He pointed out that they have the power that will even beat the now shameless neo-colonial manouvres that seek to paint the leaders of the military junta as saints or the people's saviours just because they can safeguard their economic interests. As the people fought heroically against colonialism, the current generation has a challenge to rise up and remove the ZanuPF york of repression. Military subjugation and cheap political propaganda can never permanently keep the people down.