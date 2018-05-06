Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Dabengwa tells it all at Beula

by Ndodana Moyo
24 mins ago | Views
Dr Dumiso Dabengwa the Zapu President was at Beula on the 6th of May 2018 having spent the previous day chairing a Zapu National Executive Council Meeting in the Midlands town of Gweru.

Comrade Dabengwa met dozens of villagers from Beula in Matabeleland South. The Zapu leader did not mince any word as he told the villagers the truth about the sad political predicament of Zimbabwe as it is today.

Dr. Dabengwa informed the villagers that the ruling Junta hoodwinked the people when it staged the military coup giving the false impression that it was fighting Mugabe's capture of everyone and everything in Zimbabwe. The truth is that they used people to support them in their internal squable for the loot that ZanuPF has been amassing. He advised the electorate in the ward to guard against perenial individuals masquerading as political professionals who think that politics is theirs only.

 The Zapu leader said people must put councillors, senators and members of parliament who answer to them politically and not those who have given themselves up to be the servants of other people. He said devolution can be put into practice by a vote for Zapu candidates as they will answer to them unlike others who must consult their leaders from Harare first even on very trivial issues.

Dr. Dabengwa scoffed at the idea that the current ruling looters and their surrogates can rebuild the crumbled economy. He noted that Zimbabwe's economy is as if there has been a war and yet not a single bullet has been fired to destroy a single infrustructure. The buildings are still intact or just decaying on their own. Not even a stone has ever been thrown at any building yet they have just collapsed because they can no longer fanction.

The revolutionary giant reminded the people of Beula that it was their duty to fight for democracy and freedom by casting their vote wisely. He pointed out that they have the power that will even beat the now shameless neo-colonial manouvres that seek to paint the leaders of the military junta as saints or the people's saviours just because they can safeguard their economic interests. As the people fought heroically against colonialism, the current generation has a challenge to rise up and remove the ZanuPF york of repression. Military subjugation and cheap political propaganda can never permanently keep the people down.



Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Ndodana Moyo

Comments

Ml320cdi 2007

Stands emganwini

10ft to 45ft shipping containers available in large quantity.

Woodville 1 acre

Web design company in patna

Plot or stand wanted in bulawayo and surrounds

200m2 stand cowdray park

Nyamandlovu 50acres $130 000


Subscribe

Email:
banner4336x280
Must Read

Chamisa celebrates being greeted by Theresa May

4 mins ago | 6 Views

Grace Mugabe must come back to face assault charge

22 mins ago | 169 Views

Zanu-PF primary reruns set for Monday

31 mins ago | 132 Views

Schools ambush students on deadline for O & A level exam fees deadline

32 mins ago | 255 Views

Is president Emmerson Mnangagwa being sincere in his promises?

34 mins ago | 91 Views

Border control officer acquitted

38 mins ago | 230 Views

ZANU PF 2018 Manifesto: the mother of all manifestos

41 mins ago | 220 Views

Grace Mugabe immunity: Court between a rock and a hard place

3 hrs ago | 2039 Views

'It's impossible for Zanu-PF to change'

3 hrs ago | 1180 Views

'Voting day may be declared holiday'

4 hrs ago | 1313 Views

ED abandons free, fair and credible for gun-point 'peaceful' elections - another military assisted transition

4 hrs ago | 2003 Views

We Want Actions, Not Words

4 hrs ago | 698 Views

Chief Charumbira's presidential bid opposed

4 hrs ago | 1907 Views

Warrant of arrest for critically ill Mzembi

4 hrs ago | 2170 Views

Chamisa is out of depth, over-excited about the idea of winning an election, says UK Prof

4 hrs ago | 4432 Views

'Technology leads the future of healthcare on the continent'

5 hrs ago | 101 Views

Jonathan Moyo repents after calling VP 'Bleachy Chiwenga'

5 hrs ago | 8081 Views

We are not planning any demonstration

5 hrs ago | 788 Views

Zimbabwe rolls on HPV vaccination for girls

5 hrs ago | 405 Views

93 Year Old Opposition Leader becomes Malaysia's Prime Minister after winning elections

5 hrs ago | 1250 Views

Unpacking the coalition fallacy

6 hrs ago | 859 Views

Plot to discredit Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 3201 Views

ED delivering a most peaceful election

6 hrs ago | 1356 Views

Open letter to Kwese Tv boadcasters

7 hrs ago | 2188 Views

Government applauded for welfare of its employees

7 hrs ago | 969 Views

Rigging fears as Zanu-PF blocks reforms

7 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Tshinga Dube threatens to sue 'lying' rival

7 hrs ago | 1603 Views

Lovemore Moyo holds maiden rally as UMD president

7 hrs ago | 1935 Views

MPs want cannabis/ mbanje fees reduced

7 hrs ago | 608 Views

'Chamisa will win, but Mnangagwa won't concede,' says prophet

7 hrs ago | 8691 Views

Man threatens to beat magistrate

7 hrs ago | 1217 Views

Academics to be celebrated at Zim Achievers UK ceremony

8 hrs ago | 465 Views

Multichoice should address allegations of DStv defrauding customers

8 hrs ago | 1329 Views

SA court decides Grace Mugabe's fate today

8 hrs ago | 1400 Views

NPF launch flops

8 hrs ago | 1585 Views

MDC-T unveils candidates

8 hrs ago | 2286 Views

Who will target the criminals around Mnangagwa this time?

8 hrs ago | 1089 Views

Chamisa blasts the British government

8 hrs ago | 1340 Views

Pasuwa rules out Dembare return

8 hrs ago | 653 Views

Zanu-PF MPs revolt over cash shortages

8 hrs ago | 1953 Views

Mochachos launches in Zimbabwe

8 hrs ago | 537 Views

Prophet Makandiwa feels the heat

8 hrs ago | 1848 Views

MDC-T plots ZimbabweShutDown

8 hrs ago | 1147 Views

Beitbridge to regulate sizes of houses

8 hrs ago | 621 Views

CBZ housing scheme beneficiaries to lose residential stands

8 hrs ago | 816 Views

Chamisa concerned about UK's alignment with Mnangagwa

8 hrs ago | 395 Views

Hwange workers' wives strike politically motivated, claims Kagonye

8 hrs ago | 278 Views

Chadzamira accused of rigging Masvingo Zanu PF primaries

8 hrs ago | 404 Views

Why Mnangagwa never takes off his scarf

8 hrs ago | 1585 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days