Mat South politics gets nasty, old guards refuse to endorse change

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A political commentator and politician from Plumtree, Tjiyapo Velempini has said the current political dynamics have been characterised with the down fall of most seasoned politicians across the political divide who have refused to admit defeat by the aspiring candidates during primary elections."Matabeleland South politics is getting nasty as older and seasoned politicians refuse to accept that the cheese has moved since Primary Season hit all political parties."A point in case is the hacking or desecration of social media accounts and populating them with falsehoods. Omphile Marupi who won the Gwanda south primary elections against Abednico Ncube has suffered from such diabolic behaviour," he said."Such behaviour is so counter productive and does not allow us all to grow Mat South into an Economic Powerhouse. We must allow change to occur and embrace it as it is the only Constant in life."To Omphile Marupi I say soldier on comrade and such distractions should not detract you from what god has ordained for you. Chart a new territory for our province and you other young people should seize this opportunity to map a new future."