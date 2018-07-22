Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

25 July Set for 'Mthwakazi Parliamentary Indaba and Ordination'

by Stephen Jakes
22 Jul 2018 at 09:33hrs | Views
Preparations for Mthwakazi Parliamentary Indaba and ordination set for next Wednesday the 25th of July 2018 at Bulawayo's Large City Hall from 12noon to 16:00hrs are at an advanced stage.

Mthwakazi Republic Party said those of you who have been following the people's revolutionary party from it's inception in 2014 would know that while others promise they do.

"At the party's official launch on January 11 2014 we had promised to pursue our Right to Self-Determination through internationally recognized and acceptable means, which we then said was going to be in a three point plan," the party said.

"We agreed that our major weapon and resource will be the people, hence many of you will agree with the party that MRP has so far managed to form party structures in the entire nation of Mthwakazi and has further build party structures in many South African provinces. We have party structures in Botswana and in the United kingdom. These three countries currently hosts a large number of our people as political, and economic refugees among other reasons. We have thousands and thousands of our people scattered throughout the world and we are working out a plan to audit and unite all of them under one political roof which is Mthwakazi Republic Party "MRP" to build a consolidated political voice towards our quest for self-determination."

The party said this is one of the three major tasks that they will be fulfilling soon after elections as MRP.

"This international lobby committee to be led by the Party's Secretary for Foreign Affairs, is set to be an inclusive team, with party representatives, academics, traditional leaders, women, youths and other relevant stakeholders. The objective of this program is to market the cause and struggle of the people of Mthwakazi to the international community and to find relevance in the geo-political arena," said the party.

"We would like to encourage all the people of Mthwakazi from all walks of life to contribute meaningful success of Mthwakazi cause. You are all invited to attend this prestigeous Mthwakazi event. Your presence will be greatly appreciated."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

2003 toyota coaster

1998 mitsubishi rosa

2005 nissan navara

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

2009 toyota hiace

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

44 mins ago | 541 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1071 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 1969 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 852 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1093 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1920 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1836 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2710 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1396 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1661 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1409 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2054 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4834 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4208 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1960 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1083 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1369 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 475 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2140 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 517 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1696 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 357 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 361 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days