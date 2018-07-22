ROHR granted observer status

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe has been granted observer status in Zimbabwe's general elections on the 30th of July 2018 and has issued a statement on the developments"As Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) Zimbabwe we are delighted to announce that we have been granted Election observer status by the Zimbabwe government in the country's general election on the 30th of July 2018," the organisation said."This is a positive step which gives us an opportunity to participate and to have direct input in the electoral process. Our observers are being deployed and they will file a report of their observations at the end of their tour of duty. We are pleased to be playing a part in ensuring that the voting process will be held in a free and fair manner.""We have assembled a team of observers which includes a contigent of two Board members from the UK and a Board member based in Zimbabwe. On behalf of Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe' said Nicolate Gwati Secretary UK Chapter.