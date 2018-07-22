Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

ROHR granted observer status

by Stephen Jakes
22 Jul 2018 at 09:37hrs | Views
Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe has been granted observer status in Zimbabwe's general elections on the 30th of July 2018 and has issued a statement on the developments

"As Restoration of Human Rights (ROHR) Zimbabwe we are delighted to announce that we have been granted Election observer status by the Zimbabwe government in the country's general election on the 30th of July 2018,"  the organisation said.

"This is a positive step which gives us an opportunity to participate and to have direct input in the electoral process. Our observers are being deployed and they will file a report of their observations at the end of their tour of duty. We are pleased to be playing a part in ensuring that the voting process will be held in a free and fair manner."

"We have assembled a team of observers which includes a contigent of two Board members from the UK and a Board member based in Zimbabwe. On behalf of Restoration of Human Rights Zimbabwe' said Nicolate Gwati Secretary UK Chapter.

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

2003 toyota coaster

1998 mitsubishi rosa

2005 nissan navara

Razor wire supply & installation

Stands

Gweru (mkoba 14) 5rmd $13 000

2009 toyota hiace

Plate compactor for hire


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Electoral court hears urgent application as candidates protest over intimidation and ZEC conduct

45 mins ago | 547 Views

Sekeramayi vows Mnangagwa support

1 hr ago | 1075 Views

Things falling apart for Chamisa as elections draws near

2 hrs ago | 1979 Views

Nelson, whose side are you on?

2 hrs ago | 856 Views

City of government to be established in Gweru - Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1096 Views

With Moyo as an enemy, ED must be doing something right

2 hrs ago | 1923 Views

Zimbabwe state security placed on high alert

3 hrs ago | 1842 Views

Chiwenga scolds Kasukuwere

3 hrs ago | 2716 Views

Chamisa blasts Charamba

3 hrs ago | 1397 Views

Reasons why ZEC and Chigumba should not run 2018 elections

3 hrs ago | 771 Views

WATCH: Cow 'defacing' election posters

3 hrs ago | 1664 Views

ZEC is right on not issuing voter's roll with pictures - High Court

5 hrs ago | 1411 Views

Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

5 hrs ago | 2056 Views

MRP disturbed by chaos at Beitbridge

5 hrs ago | 1406 Views

Chamisa blasts liars Chiwenga and Mnangagwa

5 hrs ago | 2946 Views

Chamisa promises smart government

5 hrs ago | 1132 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa in panic mode

5 hrs ago | 4842 Views

Bona Mugabe loses farm

5 hrs ago | 4213 Views

ZEC door shut on Chamisa

6 hrs ago | 1961 Views

Chamisa warned against violence

6 hrs ago | 666 Views

ZEC right on voters' roll photographs, says High Court

6 hrs ago | 550 Views

Pressure on petrol prices

6 hrs ago | 868 Views

Undenge contests jail term

6 hrs ago | 1125 Views

Cold weather spell persists

6 hrs ago | 1086 Views

SADC will not endorse a sham election in Zimbabwe

6 hrs ago | 1370 Views

Bosso members trash draft constitution

6 hrs ago | 216 Views

Zanu-PF activists accused of defacing opposition campaign posters

6 hrs ago | 136 Views

'Youths forced to pay bribes to get jobs'

6 hrs ago | 444 Views

Chamisa's supporters assault independent supporter over T-shirt

6 hrs ago | 239 Views

Sadc, help avoid sham Zimbabwe poll

6 hrs ago | 410 Views

2018 elections: Race for the Christian vote

6 hrs ago | 477 Views

Chamisa dumps Maridadi

6 hrs ago | 2143 Views

'Chigumba a security threat'

6 hrs ago | 518 Views

Mujuru says, 'Zimbabwe elections in shambles'

6 hrs ago | 1060 Views

Kombi encroaches Mnangagwa motorcade

6 hrs ago | 1697 Views

Daring thief steals from supporters at Mnangagwa rally

6 hrs ago | 411 Views

ZEC rules out postponing elections

6 hrs ago | 358 Views

OneMoney subscriber base increase by more than 49%

6 hrs ago | 192 Views

'Stop treating Obert Mpofu with kids gloves'

6 hrs ago | 670 Views

Gangster murderer jailed 28 years

6 hrs ago | 412 Views

May the will of Zimbabweans prevail, finally

6 hrs ago | 187 Views

Chamisa to wield axe on aspiring MPs

6 hrs ago | 317 Views

ZEC voter educators injured in car crash

6 hrs ago | 240 Views

$8 000 maintenance debt gets man arrested

6 hrs ago | 247 Views

Failed armed robbery suspects in court

6 hrs ago | 190 Views

Chamisa's polarising politics should be rejected

6 hrs ago | 212 Views

Zimbabwe will remain one country, says Moyo

6 hrs ago | 362 Views

$153 million Mugabe airport upgrade begins

6 hrs ago | 157 Views

'Undenge jailing sends message to thieves'

6 hrs ago | 269 Views

Maitengwe finally gets mobile connectivity

6 hrs ago | 193 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days