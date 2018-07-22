Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

WATCH: Shots fired at Beitbridge border post

by Staff Reporter
22 Jul 2018 at 15:36hrs | Views
Soldiers reportedly bashed protesters (Omalayitsha) at Beitbridge border post this morning. Apparently Omalayitsha were protesting against corruption at the border post.

It is alleged that when soldiers attacked protesters with whips, the protesters tried to retaliate by stoning them resulting in the soldiers firing their guns in the air. 

Watch video below:



Source - Online

Most Popular In 7 Days