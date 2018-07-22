News / Regional
WATCH: Shots fired at Beitbridge border post
22 Jul 2018 at 15:36hrs
Soldiers reportedly bashed protesters (Omalayitsha) at Beitbridge border post this morning. Apparently Omalayitsha were protesting against corruption at the border post.
It is alleged that when soldiers attacked protesters with whips, the protesters tried to retaliate by stoning them resulting in the soldiers firing their guns in the air.
Watch video below:
