MRP addresses rally in Ntabazinduna

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party (MRP) was one of the parties that addressed the people of Ntabazinduna at a function that was initiated by the local Chief, Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni.The chief had called for the gathering primarily to give opportunity to all contesting parties and members to sell their party manifestos to the people of Ntabazinduna."Those who attended the function, hailed the chief's initiative as a nobble one as it levelled the platform for all political parties. This enables the electorate to vote parties and individuals on merit as opposed to ignorance and magnitude of campaigning as a result of lack of campaign resources," the party said."Mthwakazi Republic Party positioned itself as the only viable and relevant political party. The people of Mguza constituency resonated with the parties discourse and pledged overwhelmingly to vote for MRP, come July the 30th."Forgiveness Manzana, the MRP parliamentary candidate promised to bring practical devolution that takes into account the existing traditional structures that have been rendered redundant by the governance of Harare political parties.He also emphasized on the need for the installation of the king of Mthwakazi so that there is order in our land."We are thankful to this visionary leadership of Chief Nhlanhla Ndiweni and his leadership. We urge the people of Mthwakazi to unite and confront this tribal monster from Harare. The MRP delegation included NEC member Ackim Gasela Mhlanga the Secretary General, Mqondisi Ndebele the National chairperson, Sakhile Nkomo, deputy Secretary General, Ntombizodwa Mguni the women's league chairperson and Njabulo Ngwenya, the Foreign Affairs Secretary," said the party."We are grateful to the other members that accompanied the team who include Henry Dube, the Bulawayo senatorial candidate and Nomathemba Dube, the proportional rep MP candidate for Mat North."