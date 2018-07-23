Mnangagwa the most heartless person in Zimbabwe - Biti

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance principal Tendai Biti has described President Emmerson Mnangagwa as the most heartless person in Zimbabwe who has led to the killing of several people back dated to the Gukurahundi era.Biti while addressing Kwekwe residents said Mnangagwa was responsible for the Gukurahundi killings and even for the 2008 political violence which led to the killing of the over 200 MDC supporters.Biti said the suffering of the people was due to the fact that they were ruled by heartless people and promised that the people can change their suffering to joy by voting for MDC Alliance.