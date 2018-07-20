Chamisa raps Zanu PF aligned journalists

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

MDC Alliance presidential candidate Nelson Chamisa has attacked the press whose reporting is clearly biased towards propping Zanu PF up.He thanked the journalists who are reporting objectively and warned those who are fighting on Zanu PF corner that they will go with Zanu PF if things change."We thank you such journalists, but those with demon of sitting with Zanu PF be careful that when Zanu PF demon is exorcised you will be cast out together with that demon," Chamisa said."Believe in free press but I have a problem with a bastardized press, I have a problem with a twisted press I have a problem even with the justice system that they see themselves as extension of Zanu PF. I am a lawyer myself, in the care of Thokozani Khupe, they tried to lure me to the corner and I knew what they were trying to do and I said I no longer want the matter to be heard before election I am going my own way, I am going to the people to tell the people that Khupe is possessed with a demon," he said.