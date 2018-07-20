Latest News Editor's Choice


France Radio Journalist meet MRP President over Gukurahundi

by Stephen Jakes
Mthwakazi Republic Party President Mqondisi Moyo today met France radio journalist to discuss Gukurahundi issues and elections.

MRP spokesperson Mbonisi Gumbo said today marked the long awaited interview between MRP President and Laura Angelo from France Radio International,  Mqondisi Moyo has been in touch with Laura since the incarceration of eight MRP officials who got arrested on the 31st of December 2017 at Zimbabwe International Trade Fair, when the coup President Emerson Mnangagwa the chief Gukurahundist visited the city of the Kings through the invitation of Andrew Wutawunashe another Gukurahundist who is believed to be the CIO dating back from the days of Robert Mugabe and is understood to be the close ally of Emerson.

"Laura covered the arrests of that day through her radio station and promised the MRP President that she will visit Bulawayo and cover the challenges of Mthwakazi and true to her words she landed to Harare today in the morning and boarded the second plane to Bulawayo from Harare after Lunch and landed in Bulawayo Slightly after 3pm and her first port of call was to meet the MRP President who extended the invitation to Mbuso Fuzwayo the secretary general of Ibhetshu Likazulu as one of the leaders pursuing the Gukurahundi matter through civic activisim, the President also invited on board Charles Thomas Gumpo one of the survivors of the Gukurahundi Genocide to give testimony on the brutalities he went through," he said.

"Laura was very much pleased of the valuable information she got from the MRP President, Mbuso Fuzwayo and Charles Thomas."

Source - Byo24News

Comments

