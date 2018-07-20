MRP holds rally in Nkayi

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi Republic Party yesterday held a rally in Nkayi, which it claims was well attended by its supporters.According to the party, the rally was held at Zinyangeni business centre in Nkayi South."MRP's Matabeleland North provincial chairperson, who is also the Party's Parliamentary Candidate for Nkayi South Cde Thembisani Mpofu was the guest speaker. Cde Mpofu is tipped to win in that constituency since he is supported by everyone across the political divide, Told supporters that it is now time to do away with Harare parties and vote for the Mthwakazi people's party MRP," said the party."The rally started with a youth soccer tournament, organised by the party's Ward 20 council candidate Cde Thobekile Mkandla."