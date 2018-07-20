Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

MRP holds rally in Nkayi

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi Republic Party yesterday held a rally in Nkayi, which it claims was well attended by its supporters.

According to the party, the rally was held at Zinyangeni business centre in Nkayi South.

"MRP's Matabeleland North provincial chairperson, who is also the Party's Parliamentary Candidate for Nkayi South Cde Thembisani Mpofu was the guest speaker. Cde Mpofu is tipped to win in that constituency since he is supported by everyone across the political divide, Told supporters that it is now time to do away with Harare parties and vote for the Mthwakazi people's party MRP," said the party.

"The rally started with a youth soccer tournament, organised by the party's Ward 20 council candidate Cde Thobekile Mkandla."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News
More on: #MRP, #Nkayi, #Mpofu

Comments

Urgently looking for 4 roomed house to rent

Electric fence supply & installation

Nkulumane 11 makini 300m2 commercial stand on sale

Looking for house to rent

Northend 3 bedroom with 2 bathrooms toilet , 4 room cottage derawalled

Looking for house to rent low density

House to rent- bulawayo

We ship from uk to zimbabwe for less!


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Zimbabwe cash crisis solution

45 secs ago | 0 Views

Another GNU in the making?

2 mins ago | 2 Views

Chamisa wary of rigging plans

2 mins ago | 4 Views

US to intensify sanctions on Zimbabwe

3 mins ago | 1 Views

Post-election Zimbabwe under Mnangagwa

5 mins ago | 11 Views

Chamisa has a transitional plan

6 mins ago | 17 Views

Chamisa lose case against Mnangagwa

16 mins ago | 113 Views

Chombo, Chipanga regalia trial deferred

17 mins ago | 42 Views

Coming home to vote victory is certain

20 mins ago | 63 Views

Disruption of refuse collection on election day in Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 468 Views

Mnangagwa mocks Chamisa

2 hrs ago | 1662 Views

'Spooks' in Chamisa anti-rigging experts

2 hrs ago | 1601 Views

Mnangagwa name-dropping saves Zvorwadza

2 hrs ago | 918 Views

Mugabe ally's home raided by gun-toting men

2 hrs ago | 1106 Views

Mnangagwa makes witchcraft promise, says Jonathan Moyo

2 hrs ago | 1139 Views

WATCH: Undertaker scares the hell out of would-be robbers

4 hrs ago | 2028 Views

Populist measures deepen fiscal crisis

4 hrs ago | 520 Views

Zimbabwe GDP growth to go up by 15% next year

4 hrs ago | 429 Views

Mugabe's bitterness the X-factor

4 hrs ago | 2451 Views

It's a do-or-die for Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 3167 Views

Spotlight on poll observers

4 hrs ago | 1277 Views

Revealed: The electoral conspiracy and how YOU can stop it

4 hrs ago | 850 Views

Boycott presidential poll, Chamisa!

4 hrs ago | 1381 Views

Gukurahundi skeletons tumble out of the closet

4 hrs ago | 879 Views

Jonathan Moyo mocks Foreign Affairs minister over fake freedoms proclamation

4 hrs ago | 1440 Views

'No shut down of fuel stations,' says Khaya Moyo

4 hrs ago | 458 Views

Mnangagwa to win elections by 73% - Survey

4 hrs ago | 1528 Views

Chamisa takes campaign to Chitungwiza

4 hrs ago | 580 Views

Election time; Is there hope for the security guard after the elections?

5 hrs ago | 422 Views

Zanu PF activist blast USA over its stance ahead of elections

5 hrs ago | 1008 Views

Can Zimbabwean exiles finally return home?

6 hrs ago | 1074 Views

Mugabe 'had no vision', claims Mnangagwa

6 hrs ago | 1384 Views

Time to reflect and decide!

7 hrs ago | 862 Views

Mujuru tells candidates to fund their campaigns

7 hrs ago | 897 Views

Chamisa ropes in anti-rigging experts

7 hrs ago | 6081 Views

Chimene's son-in-law wanted by police

7 hrs ago | 1212 Views

Mnangagwa praises Tsvangirai

7 hrs ago | 2893 Views

ZACC goes after businessman married to Mugabe's niece

7 hrs ago | 1792 Views

Facelift and toll road for Beitbridge border post

7 hrs ago | 832 Views

What happened to Mugabe's land reforms?

7 hrs ago | 579 Views

Zimbabwe must be the winner

7 hrs ago | 287 Views

July 30 election a fake, waste of time

7 hrs ago | 917 Views

Binga man jailed 30 years for raping disabled daughter

7 hrs ago | 500 Views

Chamisa concludes power transfer deal with key state institutions

8 hrs ago | 4146 Views

Madinda upbeat ahead of Dembare clash

8 hrs ago | 421 Views

'Zanu-PF killed Tsvangirai'

8 hrs ago | 2253 Views

Skyz Metro sues NUST over advertising debt

8 hrs ago | 262 Views

'DRC envoy to Zimbabwe out of order'

8 hrs ago | 1048 Views

Kombi driver spared jail for obstructing Mnangagwa motorcade

8 hrs ago | 883 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days