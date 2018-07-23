Latest News Editor's Choice


MRP takes Spanish Journalist to Bhalagwe

by Stephen jakes
2 hrs ago
Mthwakazi Republic Party President Mqondisi Moyo, took along, a Spanish Journalist to his campaign program in Kezi which took them to the infamous Bhalagwe.

The journalist, who is a professional photographer for AFP, showed great interest in capturing and seeing the Bhalagwe graves in person. The president gave detailed information on the Gukurahundi genocide, much to the amazement of the visiting journalist.

It is really encouraging to see the world's interest in the Gukurahundi massacres. It gives the Gukurahundi genocide victims hope and a prospect for justice.





Source - Byo24News

