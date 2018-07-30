Results that people of Matabeleland voted for Zanu PF are an insult

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has said the announced results which show that Matabeleland people voted for Zanu PF are an insult to Matabeleland.He said attacking the people of Matabeleland alleging that they voted for Zanu PF is an act gross stupidity and lack of foresight."Some are going as far as mixing their demand of votes with Gukurahundi of which there is no link at all. Leave the people of Matabeleland alone you fools. In any case they have the right to choose not to vote or vote anyone of their choice. I wish these can give Matabeleland a breathing space," he said..