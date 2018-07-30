Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Results that people of Matabeleland voted for Zanu PF are an insult

by Stephen Jakes
2 hrs ago | Views
Mthwakazi activist Hloniphani Ncube has said the announced results which show that Matabeleland people voted for Zanu PF are an insult to Matabeleland.

He said attacking the people of Matabeleland alleging that they voted for Zanu PF is an act gross stupidity and lack of foresight.

"Some are going as far as mixing their demand of votes with Gukurahundi of which there is no link at all. Leave the people of Matabeleland alone you fools. In any case they have the right to choose not to vote or vote anyone of their choice. I wish these can give Matabeleland a breathing space," he said..


Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

School furniture on sale

For sale are bags

Lessons on art paintings

Bags on sale

Full desktop on sale

African prints in sale

Gates on sale

Goat farming business


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Why Nelson Chamisa must concede now

1 hr ago | 2163 Views

The polls were correct: ED and Zanu-F won big

1 hr ago | 1312 Views

Chamisa to hand over his sister to Mnangagwa?

1 hr ago | 836 Views

Jonathan Moyo once said

1 hr ago | 1521 Views

Beware of liars like David Coltart: We need to be responsible!

1 hr ago | 621 Views

ZEC said Mnangagwa will get 60%, says Jonathan Moyo

1 hr ago | 1840 Views

Election Observers please be fair

2 hrs ago | 1425 Views

Zimbabwe opposition claims electoral victory, alleges rigging plot

2 hrs ago | 1616 Views

'Most of Mthwakazi people did not register to vote'

2 hrs ago | 386 Views

WATCH: Chamisa's statement unfortunate, says expert

3 hrs ago | 1997 Views

Highlanders vs Dembare tie, Bosso increase gate charges

3 hrs ago | 192 Views

The bones that haunt Mnangagwa

3 hrs ago | 1304 Views

Plumtree candidate arrested over a scuffle with Zanu PF team

3 hrs ago | 498 Views

Tendai Biti claims Chiwenga has plotted Chamisa's assassination

3 hrs ago | 1116 Views

Mnangagwa did not breach law, Charamba

3 hrs ago | 394 Views

Chamisa dodges Chigumba bullet

3 hrs ago | 1018 Views

Missing polling station in Harare

3 hrs ago | 579 Views

Biti is a sick man - Mukupe

3 hrs ago | 1948 Views

ZEC, a joke of the decade

3 hrs ago | 823 Views

Zimbabwe elections already disputed?

3 hrs ago | 894 Views

Chamisa ally #Kwekwed by 'Blackman'

3 hrs ago | 922 Views

85% voter turnout in Bulawayo

3 hrs ago | 185 Views

Beitbridge voters hope Mnangagwa win can lead to more success

3 hrs ago | 188 Views

'Stupid' teacher resorts to violence

3 hrs ago | 271 Views

Record number votes in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 256 Views

'Spurned prophet opts for rape'

3 hrs ago | 133 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa calls for calm

3 hrs ago | 495 Views

BREAKING: Mnangagwa's Zanu-PF extends lead

3 hrs ago | 596 Views

Mukupe concedes defeat to Biti

3 hrs ago | 335 Views

Chamisa claims poll victory

3 hrs ago | 701 Views

55 375 assisted to vote in Masvingo

3 hrs ago | 202 Views

Zanu-PF, MDC Alliance share spoils in Beitbridge

3 hrs ago | 366 Views

Catholic Commission primes for disputed poll

3 hrs ago | 235 Views

Vote verification still in progress in Chirumanzu-Zibagwe

3 hrs ago | 84 Views

Obert Mpofu warns opposition

3 hrs ago | 98 Views

Kasukuwere sued over business rates

3 hrs ago | 88 Views

Zec bares fangs over results announcement

3 hrs ago | 126 Views

'Free wi-fi at Joshua Nkomo statue'

3 hrs ago | 70 Views

'Social media poll results fuel disputed outcome'

3 hrs ago | 92 Views

Grace Mugabe off the hook?

3 hrs ago | 203 Views

Kukura Kurerwa Bus Company wheels come off

3 hrs ago | 261 Views

Zesn pokes holes on elections

4 hrs ago | 268 Views

Zanu-PF poised for landslide

4 hrs ago | 397 Views

BREAKING: Zanu-PF attains majority

4 hrs ago | 475 Views

Zanu-PF still in the lead, wins 110 seats out of 153 announced

4 hrs ago | 2111 Views

2018 Elections: National Assembly Results - Live update (01 Aug 2018)

4 hrs ago | 2403 Views

Mugabe speaks on Itai Dzamara abduction

11 hrs ago | 7725 Views

Mnangagwa under attack after quoting the bible while awating election results

11 hrs ago | 9734 Views

WATCH: Lumumba explains how Mnangagwa will win the election

12 hrs ago | 6381 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days