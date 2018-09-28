Latest News Editor's Choice


Express Links international money transfer
News / Regional

For ten years Zanu PF has been stealing people's money

by Stephen Jakes
3 hrs ago | Views
Former MDC legislator for Bulilima East Norman Mpofu has said for 10 years the government of Zanu PF has stolen people's money twice.

"When multi currency was introduced all our money in bank accounts was ignore d. New accounts starting from zero were opened. Records were ignored. Patrick Chinamasa (former Finance Minister)  has disappeared with our money. People banked their USD. People were encouraged to take their money to banks. The government printed its bond paper and said is equal to USD and went on to mix it with our money. Banks can't give us what we banked," he said.

"Today they are introducing new USD accounts. They don't bother account for the USD we banked. People have lost just like that. Why is this government doing this to its own people. This government that is ZANU pf knows us very well that we are fools. They know that we will do nothing."

He said they have dumbed Chinamasa and brought in a new tsotsi to do an easy Job of convincing their fools to open old new accounts of USD.

"They know fools will comply and before we know it they will come with a new story and harvest our money. I thought Mthuli Ncube will use his brains to help the ordinary man. Little did I know that he was hired to rob us. This swiping and transfers which is today used to milk us was forced on us. We never wanted this. We still don't want it," he said.

"All the benefit of doubt is gone. Zanu pf has bared its fangs for all to see. All the hope of new cabinet heee Technocrats has been dowsed. The new dispensation is more dangerous than the old.  No doubt Prof Mthuli is brained. He is learning Zanu pf ways so fast. He has earned the public enemy status so fast."

Join Bulawayo24 Online Community
Source - Byo24News

Comments

House for sale at selbrone park

Big ,smart house forsale

Residential house forsale

Mining tools

Retail outlet let to let

Retail outlets to let

Restaurant forsale

Houses for sale


Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

Canadian businesses encouraged to invest in Africa

3 hrs ago | 400 Views

Burombo flats in Makokoba a health time bomb- MP Toffa

3 hrs ago | 754 Views

MDC Alliance senator concerned over distribution of livestock without MPs knowledge

3 hrs ago | 827 Views

Zimbabweans reject Mthuli Ncube's 2% tax increase

4 hrs ago | 3554 Views

Chiwenga taken to hospital

4 hrs ago | 19188 Views

Komichi trial in false start

4 hrs ago | 1133 Views

Mnangagwa, Mthuli Ncube gamble backfires

4 hrs ago | 6315 Views

Chamisa now ready to engage Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 7686 Views

Man in court over Justice Chigumba's 'holiday and some good sex'

4 hrs ago | 3818 Views

Nust student kills self

5 hrs ago | 2022 Views

Devolution not a Matabeleland issue, says Mangwana

5 hrs ago | 836 Views

3 Zimbabwe business executives nominated for top Africa award

5 hrs ago | 626 Views

Chamisa gets grassroots support for snubbing Mnangagwa's offer

5 hrs ago | 1201 Views

Policy arrears weigh pension industry

5 hrs ago | 219 Views

'Good Samaritan' rapes maid

5 hrs ago | 1075 Views

Ndiraya speaks out

5 hrs ago | 811 Views

RBZ's Monetary Policy for the haves, not the poor

5 hrs ago | 302 Views

Intercape 'killer' driver denied bail, again

5 hrs ago | 410 Views

Getbucks profit jumps 25% in H1

5 hrs ago | 142 Views

CABS sues National Blankets over $852k loan

5 hrs ago | 119 Views

Parly holds hope of displaced people

5 hrs ago | 62 Views

ZimTrade conference focuses on linkages, export growth

5 hrs ago | 70 Views

Who should pay the costs of adjustment?

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Money transfers tax a threat to financial inclusion

5 hrs ago | 212 Views

Vic Falls mayor, residents spruce up town

5 hrs ago | 197 Views

Govt okays POSB equity offering

5 hrs ago | 230 Views

Musona's nightmare

5 hrs ago | 738 Views

Pokello says no to divorce

5 hrs ago | 726 Views

12 years for under age lover rape

5 hrs ago | 423 Views

Cop stabbed twice in stomach

5 hrs ago | 477 Views

Mapeza arrested over $90k fraud

5 hrs ago | 597 Views

Prices hikes unjustified: Minister

5 hrs ago | 407 Views

'No one killed during Zimbabwe coup'

5 hrs ago | 316 Views

Bruce Grobbelaar can't tell how many people he killed?

5 hrs ago | 789 Views

Nust student killed at beer drink

5 hrs ago | 482 Views

MPs ordered to declare assets

5 hrs ago | 63 Views

'Killer cop': Wife goes into hiding

5 hrs ago | 300 Views

Mrs Thabela appointed Primary and Secondary perm sec

5 hrs ago | 441 Views

Zesa bosses arrested

5 hrs ago | 450 Views

'Chamisa is a son of a Rhodesian African Rifles soldier'

5 hrs ago | 1865 Views

Call for rural industrialisation

5 hrs ago | 64 Views

Politburo meets today

5 hrs ago | 162 Views

Tsikamutandas warned

5 hrs ago | 187 Views

Haefelis opens in Harare

5 hrs ago | 190 Views

MDC MPs walk out of parliament - another grand gesture comparable to Smith black MPs stooges

14 hrs ago | 2426 Views

An open letter to Bulilima MP Dingimuzi Phuthi

16 hrs ago | 1112 Views

To reset Zimbabwe, Stop queueing for anything

16 hrs ago | 2901 Views

'Locals can dualise Beitbridge-Masvingo-Chirundu highway'

17 hrs ago | 1769 Views

Pokello refuses to be divorced

17 hrs ago | 3656 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days