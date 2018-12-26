Hyenas wreak havoc in Tsholotsho

News / Regional

by Staff Reporter

A serious human-wildlife conflict is brewing in Tsholotsho with hyenas terrorising people in the district's two wards.Villagers in the two wards have already lost over 30 goats and about 25 calves.Besides the livestock loss, the villagers in the two wards are now worried the predators might end up attacking people.Tsholotsho Council Chairperson Mr Esau Siwela told the ZBC News that the wild animals have become a source of worry."The issue of hyenas is a serious issue. In another village 25 calves and 6 goats were killed and villagers are requesting to take matter into their hands but we did not give them any go ahead to kill the animals as it is illegal," said Mr Siwela.The matter has not yet been reported to the Zimbabwe Parks and Wildlife Management Authority since it became an issue, as the authorities in Tsholotsho had been hoping to neutralise the situation.