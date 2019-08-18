Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Obert Mpofu behind Chief Ndiweni jail sentence, claims Coltart

by Staff Reporter
18 Aug 2019 at 13:15hrs | Views
MDC Alliance treasure general David Coltart has described the case in which Ntabazinduna Chief Nhlanhlayamangwe Ndiweni was jailed for 18 months as a political sham trial influenced by Zanu-PF and its secretary for administration Obert Mpofu.

Ndiweni was on Friday sentenced to 24 months in prison by a Bulawayo magistrate for ordering the destruction of property belonging to banished subjects.  Six months was suspended meaning that the chief will serve an effective 18 months in prison.
 
"The prosecution was spurious, the judgment deeply flawed and the sentence utterly ridiculous. Even if one accepts the deeply flawed State case as fact (which is strenuously denied by Chief Ndiweni) the damage alleged to property is only RTGS $300, namely US$ 30, for which Chief Ndiweni has been sentenced to 18 months imprisonment. There was no evidence that Chief Ndiweni himself damaged the property but somehow he has been found vicariously guilty. This is a profoundly shocking development and the hand of Zanu PF is clearly obvious," said Coltart.

"Zanu PF have been deeply angered by Chief Ndiweni's staunchly independent attitude and principled criticism of all that is so wrong about Zimbabwe today. This politically motivated trial is clearly designed to silence a very troubling voice."
Coltart said they were angered by the jailing of Chief Ndiweni whom he described as honest, decent, compassionate and principled traditional leader.

"I have no doubt that Zanu PF have scored a major own goal in this sham trial. This shocking judgment and sentence will reverberate throughout Matabeleland and beyond. When I last met Chief Ndiweni (pictured below) he was on his way to Kwazulu Natal to meet South African traditional leaders, who I have no doubt are going to be deeply angered by this matter," he said.

"All this will ultimately do is further undermine any last remaining respect rural people have for this pitiful, incompetent and corrupt regime."

Coltart said Chief Ndiweni's legal team is working on an appeal and an application for bail which will be lodged as soon as possible.

Source - Byo24News

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

MDC Alliance now a terrorist group

43 mins ago | 334 Views

BREAKING: Phelekezela Mphoko appears in court

1 hr ago | 1265 Views

The year Sadc lost its purpose and relevance

1 hr ago | 314 Views

Court remands MDC Secretary General to October

2 hrs ago | 440 Views

Mnangagwa bash for assuming SADC Troika chairmanship

2 hrs ago | 273 Views

Mnangagwa fears Sudan-style protests will rock Zimbabwe

2 hrs ago | 593 Views

Army chef sidelined over nasty fallout with Mnangagwa's wife

2 hrs ago | 970 Views

Mugabe's 'resignation' letter disappears - 'asante sana'

2 hrs ago | 616 Views

Mnangagwa's govt under siege over killings

2 hrs ago | 766 Views

Why protests are important

2 hrs ago | 275 Views

Zanu-PF turning country into a graveyard

2 hrs ago | 245 Views

Anti-Mnangagwa demo in his backyard of Gweru

2 hrs ago | 750 Views

Lawyer speak on Chief Ndiweni sentence

2 hrs ago | 1170 Views

SADC leaders 'united and emphatic on removal of sanctions' - what do they know, sanctions are staying

2 hrs ago | 173 Views

New fuel prices unveiled

4 hrs ago | 2209 Views

PROPHECY: God warns Zimbabwe on confrontation

4 hrs ago | 2869 Views

CIOs assigned to guard Chief Ndiweni magistrate

4 hrs ago | 2985 Views

PHOTOS: Latest on MDC protests in Bulawayo

4 hrs ago | 6008 Views

Mnangagwa must be taken to ICC, says Sikhala

6 hrs ago | 2367 Views

Mphoko will be arrested, says Zacc

6 hrs ago | 3001 Views

Coltart bemoans culture of violence

6 hrs ago | 1141 Views

Mnangagwa's govt cracking down on Chamisa's MDC

6 hrs ago | 1392 Views

Bank CEO reads riot act to protesting workers

6 hrs ago | 1862 Views

'Mnangagwa stole elections' jibe, MDC chair, 7 others in court

6 hrs ago | 859 Views

Zanu-PF wary of urban food aid

6 hrs ago | 775 Views

MDC fights for Chief Ndiweni's release

6 hrs ago | 1475 Views

Gumbo takes over as TelOne coach

6 hrs ago | 730 Views

'Soldiers, Green Bombers dressed in police uniform'

6 hrs ago | 1325 Views

Zanu-PF rolls out Mangwe by-election campaign

6 hrs ago | 321 Views

Chamisa, Mnangagwa's MPs unite to demand obscene salary packages and perks?

6 hrs ago | 1481 Views

Mnangagwa's govt threatens NGOs, again

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Age of consent should be raised to 18, says Human rights lawyer

6 hrs ago | 253 Views

Have we reached a political stalemate or are we just barren of new ideas?

6 hrs ago | 181 Views

IMF warns Zimbabwe against pay boost as living standards crash

6 hrs ago | 1416 Views

Business against MDC demo, police bans it

6 hrs ago | 256 Views

Cops hunt for murder suspect

6 hrs ago | 387 Views

Mphoko hits back at Mnangagwa's Zacc

6 hrs ago | 896 Views

Robbery suspects placed off remand

6 hrs ago | 143 Views

Murder attempt at snooker game

6 hrs ago | 260 Views

Zimbabwe eyes US$2bn from G7 nations

6 hrs ago | 244 Views

Dembare hooligans at it again

6 hrs ago | 363 Views

Bulk domestic electricity users to pay more

6 hrs ago | 329 Views

Form 4 pupil found hanging at Bulawayo beerhall

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Cops robbed of uniforms & cash

6 hrs ago | 452 Views

Mnangagwa meets Ramaphosa again

6 hrs ago | 755 Views

Bulawayo residents, business community and churches against MDC demo

6 hrs ago | 203 Views

'MDC-Alliance should not cry foul over the court decisions,' says Madhuku

6 hrs ago | 441 Views

Sadc takes anti-sanctions fight to another level

6 hrs ago | 104 Views

Mnangagwa's govt stands firm on illegal demos

6 hrs ago | 379 Views

Sadc declares anti-sanctions day

6 hrs ago | 128 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days