WATCH: Lupane university campus turns into brothel

News / Regional

by Mandla Ndlovu

A video of drunk male and female students at Lupane university campus, has surfaced. The video which was allegedly shot at about 1:30AM shows the students turning the female hostels into some sort of unregulated brothel.Last week we published a story where sources said the male students who are housed at female hostels entered the rooms to have sex with females when there are other female students in the room watching or sleeping."Male students go to the female rooms, have sexual intercourse with their girlfriends in the presence of the other females. Several complaints have been lodged with the matron or security and no action is being taken to stop these sex things."The males enter the female rooms while some are sleeping, l wonder how risky it is for females to be raped, some females cross the courtyard and go the males portion of the hostel and the whole hostel becomes a free for all sex made building." The source said.Watch the video below: