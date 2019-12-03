Pressure group prepares for Gukurahundi memorial

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

Ibhetshu likaZulu has revealed it is vigorously preparing for the Gukurahundi memorial to be held on December 22 to coincide with the Unity Day.The unity day was put in place following the unity accord that was signed by then President Robert Mugabe and the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo to end Gukurahunbdi which had claimed over 20 000 lives in Matabeleland and Midlands.Most of the victims were believed to be PF Zapu then led by Nkomo.Ibhetshu LikaZulu coordinator, Mbuso Fuzwayo said they were preparing for the memorial event for Gukurahundi Victims and hope to conduct it at Stanley Square in Bulawayo if the government will not block them."We are consulting people on peace initiatives and reconciliation on Gukurahundi. We will hold the memorial in Bulawayo on December 22," he said.In previous years police have been blocking the pressure group's events especially during the Mugabe regime. Now they hope that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not block them.