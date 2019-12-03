Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Pressure group prepares for Gukurahundi memorial

by Stephen Jakes
03 Dec 2019 at 06:09hrs | Views
Ibhetshu likaZulu has revealed it is vigorously preparing for the Gukurahundi memorial to be held on December 22 to coincide with the Unity Day.

The unity day was put in place following the unity accord that was signed by then President Robert Mugabe and the late former Vice President Joshua Nkomo to end Gukurahunbdi which had claimed over 20 000 lives in Matabeleland and Midlands.

Most of the victims were believed to be PF Zapu then led by Nkomo.

Ibhetshu LikaZulu coordinator, Mbuso Fuzwayo said they were preparing for the memorial event for Gukurahundi Victims and hope to conduct it at Stanley Square in Bulawayo if the government will not block them.

"We are consulting people on peace initiatives and reconciliation on Gukurahundi. We will hold the memorial in Bulawayo on December 22," he said.

In previous years police have been blocking the pressure group's events especially during the Mugabe regime. Now they hope that President Emmerson Mnangagwa will not block them.

Source - Stephen Jakes

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

4 easy ways to transfer money to China

48 mins ago | 152 Views

Reforms must not only be on Govt officials lips, but must be seen to be done

56 mins ago | 79 Views

Vendors to conduct fact finding tour in Glen View area 8

57 mins ago | 91 Views

MDC raps Chiwenga over rejection of outside mediator

1 hr ago | 437 Views

Mealie meal goes down to $50

1 hr ago | 451 Views

Man sues mother-in-law

1 hr ago | 266 Views

Church divisions more dangerous than political ones

1 hr ago | 180 Views

Church leaders are "local midwives delivering home-grown solution" - appeasing Zanu PF is no solution, never was

1 hr ago | 71 Views

Angola, Malawi, Zambia open Cosafa account

1 hr ago | 49 Views

Shame and hypocrisy from our Police

1 hr ago | 142 Views

Zimbabwe church and political leaders blaspheming the name of God are condemning themselves and the nation!

2 hrs ago | 342 Views

Kasukuwere invades Bulawayo

2 hrs ago | 3505 Views

David Coltart blasts George Charamba

3 hrs ago | 2355 Views

Kasukuwere, Matemadanda in verbal showdown

4 hrs ago | 3452 Views

Presidential security aide on robbery spree

4 hrs ago | 1820 Views

Ailing companies shut doors on Zanu-PF

4 hrs ago | 1527 Views

Police boss transferred over 'Chamisa shooting'

4 hrs ago | 4248 Views

Govt should reduce political interference in SOEs

4 hrs ago | 306 Views

Chamisa dares authorities

4 hrs ago | 1695 Views

Chamisa threatened with arrest

4 hrs ago | 909 Views

Churches nag Mnangagwa for stands

4 hrs ago | 332 Views

Mudenda stokes fire on MDC MPs

4 hrs ago | 481 Views

Doctors defy Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 1042 Views

Zimpapers partners Nust in repositioning uMthunywa

4 hrs ago | 191 Views

Prophet steals congregant's cellphone

4 hrs ago | 366 Views

Nepotism scandal at council

4 hrs ago | 367 Views

Zanu-PF Matebeleland backs Mnangagwa

4 hrs ago | 220 Views

Businessman shoots two gold panners

4 hrs ago | 501 Views

ZETDC launches self-service customer platform

4 hrs ago | 286 Views

'Predatory and restrictive sponsorship clause must be removed'

4 hrs ago | 96 Views

maShurugwi invades Inyathi, 1 dead

4 hrs ago | 483 Views

Zanu-PF aware of MDC-Alliance, civic society machinations

4 hrs ago | 173 Views

'TBs auction a success'

4 hrs ago | 41 Views

Mugabe coup announcer tells diplomats to be patient

4 hrs ago | 468 Views

Blood prices up 80%

4 hrs ago | 118 Views

Mnangagwa's govt to engage civil servants over COLA

4 hrs ago | 624 Views

Gata saga rages

4 hrs ago | 249 Views

Mliswa barred from Parly duties

4 hrs ago | 269 Views

Junior doctors heading for split

4 hrs ago | 469 Views

Chiwenga in post illness Zanu-PF Politburo meeting

16 hrs ago | 11231 Views

Johannesburg gets mayor

17 hrs ago | 2031 Views

Mliswa, 3 MPs in bribery storm

17 hrs ago | 3406 Views

5 dead in kombi accident

17 hrs ago | 3826 Views

'Coltart funding doctors to go on strike'

21 hrs ago | 8987 Views

Patrick Zhuwao speaks on his relationship with Robert Mugabe

22 hrs ago | 7298 Views

Presidential guard who shot at Mnangagwa's house goes mad

23 hrs ago | 15199 Views

'Mnangagwa is illegitimate' MDC maintains - yeah, but to what end and purpose

23 hrs ago | 2145 Views

Morocco announce new board to develop growth of Women's club football

23 hrs ago | 209 Views

Women hails organisation over its findings on women quota system

24 hrs ago | 274 Views

What do we expect to see on the online casino market in 2020?

04 Dec 2019 at 10:18hrs | 205 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days