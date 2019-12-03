Latest News Editor's Choice


Music fan strikes cop with beer bottle

by Stephen Jakes
03 Dec 2019 at 06:16hrs | Views
A music fan is in trouble for striking a police officer with a beer bottle during a music gala organised by Makomo resources company in Hwange.

The police officer was on duty during a music gala as Makomo Resources was celebrating its 9th anniversary.

Simisani Shoko (19) is appearing before Hwange court for assaulting Rangarirai Rusere (38) of Victoria Falls Canine Station.

On October 5, Rusere was duty controlling crowds at Hwange Colliery Stadium during the gala when Shoko who was part of the crowd picked an empty beer bottle and struck him above the right eye injuring him in the process.

He damaged the officer's spectacles worthy $896. This led to his arrest.

Source - Stephen Jakes

