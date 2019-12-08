Land dispute gets nasty as man burns villager's home

News / Regional

by Stephen Jakes

A man from Magondeni village, Fort Rixon is in trouble after he torched a fellow villager's home following their dispute over land.He also allegedly assaulted the villager and stole 5kg beans seeds.Simbarashe Shumba (47) was in court for theft, assault and malicious damage to property.He appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu.He will be back in court on December 18.On November 23, Peter Gijima (55) was ploughing in his fields when Shumba confronted him accusing taking his piece of land.Shumba stole 5kgs of beans seeds.Shumba and Gijima were neighbours and on November 25 Shumba ran amok and set his neighbour's home ablaze.Shumba was arrested after a report was made to the police.