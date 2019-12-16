Latest News Editor's Choice


Mat South will never be the same again

by Thulani Nkala
3 hrs ago | Views
The people of Matabeleland South have come up with a unique concept for developing their province through water provision. Amanzi Mat South Co-operative Society is a new Membership based organisation. "Our plan is simple, we seek to come together as the people from Matabeleland South, pull resources together and purchase a borehole drilling machine, which in turn will be used to drill water for members" Mr Donald J Ngwenya explained. Mr Ngwenya is the Co-op's district coordinator responsible for recruitment and setting up of district structures.

The project has come at an ideal and opportune time when the drought has ravaged the livestock in the region. According to Mr Ngwenya the provincial leadership structure is already in place, the Chairperson being Ms Nozithelo Mabikwa and the Secretary for administration is Ms Thembelihle Moyo.

The project will revolutionise development in Mat South akin to the Israel model. "Our target membership is 350 to 400 members, this will ensure that the money which members will contribute will be low" further explained Mr Ngwenya. "As of today, we have reached 220 members within a short space of time, the membership up take is very encouraging, we expect to reach the target before the end of the year" Mr Ngwenya said.

This is an amazingly beautiful idea, so simple yet so profound, the power of numbers is so effective, in economics they talk of economies of scale. One wonders why nobody ever thought of this idea long time ago, Mat South would be a green belt already.

"Our aim goes beyond just the provision of water for members, but we will organise ourselves according to sectors of interests such as irrigation, farming etc, this will not only ensure food security but employment in the region as well" Mr Ngwenya enthused about the Project.

Mr Ngwenya reported that as a member one would benefit from, the surveying and pegging by a professional geologist, drilling of borehole up to 100m deep, registering of the borehole, testing of water and finally, the full casing of the borehole.

For more information please call Mr Thuso Moyo on +2778 974 0812/ +2783 284 2675 or Mr Donald J Ngwenya on +2723 296 6394.

Contact Office in Byo +263 8644 300 895 or send an email to amanzimatsouth@gamail.com

Office address is No 118 Samuel Parirenyatwa Corner 12th Avenue, Byo




Source - Thulani Nkala

