Gold panner attacks colleague with machete over cigarette

News / Regional

by Staff Reporter

A GOLD panner from Shangani in Matabeleland South province has been taken to court for attacking a colleague with a machete in a dispute over a cigarette.Mqondisi Nyathi (35) was not asked to plead to assault when he appeared before Bulawayo magistrate Nomasiko Ndlovu on Wednesday.He was granted $300 bail and remanded to December 31.The court was told that on December 16 at around 8am, Nyathi approached Mandlenkosi Thwala (33) armed with a machete and asked for a cigarette.Thwala told him he did not have any and this did not go down well with Nyathi, who struck him with the machete three times on the head.A report was made to the police, leading to Nyathi's arrest.