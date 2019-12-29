Mnangagwa Gvt cursed - Biti

News / Regional

by Staff Reporter l

MDC Alliance deputy president Tendai Biti has described as cursed President Emmerson Mnangagwa's administration for attempting to ban Winky D's latest album from the airwaves.

Winky D is set to launch the album "Njema" at the Harare International Conference Centre on December 31 with indications that state agents were planning to block it.The album features a song titled "Ijipita" which state agents, Zanu-PF and Government officials feel is a criticism of Mnangagwa's failure to address Zimbabwe's economic challenges.At the beginning of Mnangagwa's reign Zimbabweans were hopeful for changed fortunes but two years into his Presidency, Zimbabweans have lost hope in the Zanu-PF leader with some saying he is actually worse than his predecessor Robert Mugabe.Biti said Mnangagwa's government was exposing its hypocrisy by trying to ban Winky D's music yet they allowed Jah Prayzah's music that praises the Government to receive airplay."Music and indeed art is the essence of humanity .Music transcends time , space,pain and love .That this terrible regime ,which claims paternity from a liberation struggle oiled by the voices of Chinx, Mukanya & Mtukudzi et al now seeks to ban Winky D's work is total madness."The irony is that when it suits same the regime has abused art & music for its nefarious purposes . Jah Prayzah s " Mudara achauya" was used to cprepare for the coup and his " Kutonga Kwaro" was sound track to the coup . The regime is a curse and it's time to purge this curse," said Biti.