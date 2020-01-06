Latest News Editor's Choice


News / Regional

Audit report exposes corruption in Binga council

by Staff Reporter
1 hr ago | Views
FINANCIAL mismanagement and corruption have left Binga council coffers in the red, an internal 2018 confidential audit report has revealed.

The report forms part of a document presented to Local Government minister July Moyo by the Zimbabwe Republic Police and highlights alleged malpractices by the council under the leadership of chief executive officer Joshua Muzamba.

According to the report, bank transfers amounting to $151 493,36 were not receipted or recorded in the council's cashbook.

"Transfers or cash should be receipted and subsequently recorded in the cashbook as and when received, hence they risk having revenue which may be unaccounted for and bank reconciliation may not be balanced," reads the report.

"Creditors including statutory obligations amounting to $438 388,66 were not honoured. Council should continue to make efforts to settle their debts and statutory deductions should be remitted timeously thus the council may face litigations from creditors."

A council source, who spoke to Southern Eye on condition of anonymity, said the Muzamba-led council had been employing unprofessional individuals.

The audit report said council had no employment policy, a situation that facilitates nepotism, recruiting of under-qualified personnel and is subject to abuse by the CEO.

Council sources said the report showed that there were people who were employed whose documents were not in the RDC database. He also said the report revealed that most of the activities done were not recorded in the books of accounts.

"The audit report reveals that $151 493,36 transferred to the RDC bank account was never receipted or recorded in the cashbook, thereby raising fears of potential abuse of such funds.

Why and for what reasons would such amount of money fail to be entered in the organisation's financial system? The RDC was said to have been owing creditors about $436 388,66 including statutory obligations such as Paye for the employees," the source said.

Contacted for comment on Sunday, Muzamba advised Southern Eye to email questions to him. When called for feedback yesterday, Muzamba further asked this paper to email the same questions to his secretary. Further efforts to get a comment from him were fruitless and at the time of going to print he still had not responded to questions sent to him.

Source - NewsDay

Subscribe

Email:
Must Read

FC Platinum's high level of professionalism lured De Jongh

1 hr ago | 193 Views

Town secretary in nepotism scam

1 hr ago | 365 Views

Magistrate in soup

2 hrs ago | 753 Views

Iran Guard leader threatens to 'set ablaze' US-backed places

3 hrs ago | 1450 Views

UEFA president pledges to promote Zimbabwe

4 hrs ago | 535 Views

Coltart mourns death of former Agric minister Norman

4 hrs ago | 1235 Views

Zim coach eyes quadrangular series final

4 hrs ago | 238 Views

We cannot allow Chartered Accountants (CA)s to continue killing our companies

4 hrs ago | 2164 Views

'We will not become part of any efforts to light a fire' - Pakistan reacts to US, Iran conflict

12 hrs ago | 2448 Views

Kenya arrests three men for trying to breach British army camp

13 hrs ago | 1233 Views

Open letter to Matemadanda

13 hrs ago | 3117 Views

271 border jumpers nabbed

13 hrs ago | 2817 Views

Rainfall expected to improve

13 hrs ago | 4471 Views

Breaking: Zim Parks Rangers found dead after encounter with Zambian poachers

14 hrs ago | 4892 Views

Police open fire at motorist

17 hrs ago | 4793 Views

Mnangagwa abusing Amendment Bill to consolidate power

17 hrs ago | 1898 Views

High Court orders Mujuru to compensate Dubai company

19 hrs ago | 2190 Views

Traders reject Zimbabwe dollar

19 hrs ago | 4984 Views

Zapu finally announces congress dates

20 hrs ago | 1328 Views

Military will not allow Mnangagwa to negotiate outside POLAD though he needs strong political advisory

20 hrs ago | 4812 Views

First minister of Agriculture Denis Norman dies

20 hrs ago | 2385 Views

Zimbabwe records spike in fish sales

20 hrs ago | 1216 Views

BREAKING: Marry Chiwenga granted $50 000 bail

20 hrs ago | 6898 Views

BREAKING: Indian embassy goes up inflames

21 hrs ago | 3513 Views

First lady Auxilia Mnangagwa trending on Twitter eating isitshwala with vegetables

22 hrs ago | 7913 Views

POLAD clueless - MRP

06 Jan 2020 at 10:01hrs | 1782 Views
Most Popular In 7 Days