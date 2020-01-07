Latest News Editor's Choice


Zanu PF shadow councillor says MDC members are not eligible to food aid

by Stephen Jakes
1 hr ago | Views
Zanu PF shadow councillor for Umzingwane Larvet Dube is alleged to have said that the MDC members are not elligable to get food aid from government.

This is revealed in the Zimbabwe Peace Project latest report.

"This manner of discrimination even happens in areas where there are MDC councillors; Zanu PF routinely takes over the distribution of aid. In Umzingwane constituency in ward 7 it was reported that Zanu PF shadow councillor Larvet Dube told villagers during a food distribution exercise that MDC members and supporters were not eligible to receive food aid and farming inputs," reads the report.

"Dube said MDC continue to disregard Zanu PF accusing the party of being illegitimate hence MDC supporters did not deserve to receive food from an illegitimate party."

ZPP said only Zanu PF activists were given food while known opposition activists were denied aid.

Source - Byo24News

